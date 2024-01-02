The Hidden Costs of Living With a Depressed Person: A New Study Reveals

A recent study, led by Paul Greenberg from the Analysis Group in Boston, has shed light on the broader economic and quality of life impacts of living with a depressed person. Published in the Journal of Affective Disorders on December 27, the research underscores the necessity of effective treatment for depression, not only for those directly afflicted but also to mitigate the adverse effects on household members.

Depression’s Impact on Household Income and Employment

The study involved close to 17,000 U.S. adults who completed a standard questionnaire, with approximately 1,700 participants living with a person diagnosed with depression. The data indicated that individuals cohabitating with a depressed person faced an 11.3% reduction in annual income on average. This equates to a substantial $4,720 less than those not living with a depressed person. Furthermore, these individuals were more likely to be unemployed and had a tendency to miss more workdays, thereby compounding their financial losses.

Depression’s Toll on Quality of Life

Beyond economic implications, the research highlighted the toll depression takes on the quality of life of those living with depressed individuals. Participants cohabitating with a depressed person recorded lower mental and physical health scores, indicating a significant decrease in overall well-being. This finding, coupled with the financial strain, paints a grim picture of the challenges faced by these households.

The Call for Effective Depression Treatment

These findings underscore the importance of effective depression treatment. By aiding those suffering from depression, the negative impacts on their household members—both financial and quality of life—can be mitigated. As such, healthcare providers, policymakers, and society at large must acknowledge and address depression as a collective issue that extends beyond the individual sufferer, impacting entire households and communities.