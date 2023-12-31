en English
Health

The Hidden Cost of Fireworks: An Environmental and Health Concern

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:07 pm EST
The Hidden Cost of Fireworks: An Environmental and Health Concern

As the world bids adieu to another year, a multitude of vibrant fireworks light up the sky, marking the commencement of a new beginning. An ancient tradition, deeply rooted in the annals of Chinese history, the spectacle of fireworks elicits a mix of joy and awe. However, beneath this dazzling display, there lurks an environmental and health concern that often goes unnoticed.

The Legacy of Fireworks: A Brief History

Fireworks, a quintessential part of New Year’s celebrations, trace their origin back to Liuyang, China, around the second century BC. The invention of gunpowder and subsequent chemical advancements over centuries have morphed these early natural firecrackers into the sophisticated pyrotechnics we marvel at today.

Environmental and Health Implications of Fireworks

Despite their mesmerizing beauty, fireworks have a darker side. Scientists and environmentalists have been voicing concerns about the negative impacts of fireworks on air quality and health. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, New Year’s Eve celebrations witness a sharp rise in air pollutants such as particulate matter, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and carbon monoxide.

These pollutants pose significant health risks, particularly to those with chronic respiratory and heart conditions, the elderly, and children. In addition to this, the loud noises and intense flashes from fireworks can cause stress to pets, especially dogs and cats, due to their sensitive hearing and eyesight.

The Debate Around Fireworks: Long-term Environmental Impact

There is ongoing debate among experts about the long-term environmental effects of fireworks. While some studies suggest that pollutants from fireworks do not travel far and have a limited long-term impact on the environment and food chains, the immediate aftermath of a fireworks display can lead to localized soil contamination and a surge in air pollution levels.

Regulating Fireworks: A Call for Action

The situation in Bangladesh serves as an illustrative example of the challenges posed by fireworks and the lack of effective regulation. Despite the Noise Pollution Control Rules 2006, which set acceptable sound limits, violations are rampant, leading to increased noise pollution. The country’s legal framework for fireworks is woefully inadequate, highlighting the urgent need for robust regulatory provisions to prevent pollution and accidents caused by fireworks.

In light of these concerns, the report suggests that the public could mitigate these issues by enjoying professional fireworks displays, which are fired at higher altitudes, thereby reducing pollution compared to personal, small-scale fireworks usage. As we welcome another year, it’s important to remember that our celebrations should not come at the expense of our environment and health.

Health Science & Technology
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

