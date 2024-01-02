en English
Health

The Growing Concern: Impact of STIs on Pregnancy Outcomes

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:42 am EST
The rising toll of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) on pregnancy outcomes has alarmed maternal health experts worldwide. STIs, including chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis, can escalate into complications such as premature birth, miscarriage, premature rupture of membranes, low birth weight, stillbirth, and damage to the uterus. These infections also pose long-term threats to a woman’s reproductive health.

Global Concern Over STIs and Pregnancy Outcomes

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), preterm births—babies born before 37 weeks of pregnancy—can result from spontaneous labor or medical indications. In 2020, around 13.4 million babies were born prematurely, and complications from preterm birth led to approximately 900,000 children’s deaths in 2019.

The immune systems of pregnant women are often suppressed to safeguard the fetus, making them more susceptible to STIs. Infants born to mothers with untreated STIs can develop congenital syphilis, a life-threatening condition. Therefore, early detection and treatment in pregnancy are crucial to avert these complications.

Experts Advocate Vigilance and Treatment

Dr. Akinsola Akinde, a former chairman of the Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria, Lagos State chapter, urged pregnant women to report any unusual symptoms to their physicians for immediate investigation and treatment. Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist Chinedu Obikili reiterated that STIs could contribute to maternal death and advised that treatment must prioritize the safety of both mother and baby.

Routine antenatal screening and treatment are recommended to mitigate long-term effects like eye infections, chest infections, deformities, and chronic illnesses such as AIDS.

Research Highlights Risks of STIs During Pregnancy

Studies published in the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the Journal of Maternal Fetal and Neonatal Medicine indicate that women with STIs like chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis during pregnancy face a significantly higher risk of preterm birth. These findings underscore the importance of screening and treating STIs during pregnancy to lower the incidence of preterm birth.

In Michigan, state health officials have voiced concerns over a 25% spike in syphilis cases between 2020 and 2021, with a notable rise among women, particularly pregnant women. The state reported 154 pregnant women diagnosed with syphilis, resulting in 37 confirmed cases of congenital syphilis. The data also highlighted a significant racial disparity, with black men having the highest rates of syphilis diagnosis. The shortage of the antibiotic bicillin, a preferred treatment for pregnant women, is contributing to the high infection rates.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

