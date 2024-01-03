en English
Health

The Global Struggle with Post-Holiday Weight Gain: Understanding the Challenges and Solutions

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:36 am EST
The Global Struggle with Post-Holiday Weight Gain: Understanding the Challenges and Solutions

As the festive season concludes, a global issue emerges from the shadows: the struggle with post-holiday weight gain. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a body mass index (BMI) of 25 or higher classifies an individual as overweight, and a BMI of 30 or more falls into the category of obesity.

Research indicates that the average person puts on approximately 1kg during holiday celebrations, a weight gain that often becomes a permanent addition. The situation is even more critical for those already overweight, who reportedly see at least a 2kg increase.

Debunking Quick Fixes

Various rapid weight loss methods and market gimmicks prey on individuals grappling with body image issues post-festive season. The drug Ozempic, initially designed for Type 2 diabetes, has recently gained traction as a weight loss solution.

Similar medications, such as semaglutide (Wegovy) and liraglutide (Saxenda), have also been endorsed by the FDA for non-diabetic weight management. However, these pharmaceuticals carry risks of severe digestive issues, necessitating a comprehensive understanding of potential complications before use.

The Kenyan Perspective

Stephen Ogweno, a representative from the World Obesity Federation and Stowelink Foundation in Kenya, advocates for a thorough evaluation before commencing weight loss medications.

Ogweno highlights that weight gain can stem from various factors, not merely overindulgence, and may be a symptom of underlying health issues.

The Kenya Demographic Health Survey reveals an alarming prevalence of obesity in Kenya, with 19% of men and 45% of women aged 20-49 classified as obese.

Advocating Balanced Approach

Ogweno advises against quick-fix solutions and promotes a gradual approach to weight loss. This includes a balanced diet, regular physical activity, and mental health considerations. He asserts that healthy weight loss is a process that could span up to six months, debunking the notion of instant results.

The emphasis is on sustainable lifestyle changes rather than temporary solutions, a perspective that aligns with the World Obesity Federation’s mission of comprehensive and sustainable weight management solutions.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

