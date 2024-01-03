The Global Struggle with Post-Holiday Weight Gain: Understanding the Challenges and Solutions
As the festive season concludes, a global issue emerges from the shadows: the struggle with post-holiday weight gain. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a body mass index (BMI) of 25 or higher classifies an individual as overweight, and a BMI of 30 or more falls into the category of obesity.
Research indicates that the average person puts on approximately 1kg during holiday celebrations, a weight gain that often becomes a permanent addition. The situation is even more critical for those already overweight, who reportedly see at least a 2kg increase.
Debunking Quick Fixes
Various rapid weight loss methods and market gimmicks prey on individuals grappling with body image issues post-festive season. The drug Ozempic, initially designed for Type 2 diabetes, has recently gained traction as a weight loss solution.
Similar medications, such as semaglutide (Wegovy) and liraglutide (Saxenda), have also been endorsed by the FDA for non-diabetic weight management. However, these pharmaceuticals carry risks of severe digestive issues, necessitating a comprehensive understanding of potential complications before use.
The Kenyan Perspective
Stephen Ogweno, a representative from the World Obesity Federation and Stowelink Foundation in Kenya, advocates for a thorough evaluation before commencing weight loss medications.
Ogweno highlights that weight gain can stem from various factors, not merely overindulgence, and may be a symptom of underlying health issues.
The Kenya Demographic Health Survey reveals an alarming prevalence of obesity in Kenya, with 19% of men and 45% of women aged 20-49 classified as obese.
Advocating Balanced Approach
Ogweno advises against quick-fix solutions and promotes a gradual approach to weight loss. This includes a balanced diet, regular physical activity, and mental health considerations. He asserts that healthy weight loss is a process that could span up to six months, debunking the notion of instant results.
The emphasis is on sustainable lifestyle changes rather than temporary solutions, a perspective that aligns with the World Obesity Federation’s mission of comprehensive and sustainable weight management solutions.
