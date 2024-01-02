en English
Health

The Genetic Intersection of Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Psychiatric Disorders: A New Perspective

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:52 pm EST
The Genetic Intersection of Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Psychiatric Disorders: A New Perspective

Recent research unveils an intriguing genetic relationship between irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and psychiatric disorders, marking a significant shift in the understanding of IBS. The study, involving over 53,000 IBS cases, has revealed a high degree of polygenicity in IBS, suggesting a complex genetic architecture underlying the condition.

Unraveling the Genetic Code of IBS

IBS, a disorder marked by abdominal pain and changes in bowel movements, has been historically linked with gastrointestinal diseases. However, the recent study has identified 132 genomic risk loci for IBS, with a whopping 116 being novel. Interestingly, 70 of these loci overlap with psychiatric disorders, indicating a stronger genetic correlation between IBS and mental health conditions than previously thought.

IBS and Its Genetic Ties with Psychiatric Disorders

Delving deeper, researchers found a staggering 98% of genetic variants influencing bipolar disorder also impact IBS, with more than half showing a concordant effect. Similar patterns were observed with schizophrenia, where 93% of the variants also influenced IBS. Furthermore, significant genetic correlations were found between IBS and major depression (79%) and generalized anxiety disorder (66%), both with an 80% concordant effect.

Contrasting Connections with Gastrointestinal Diseases

While an overlap with other gastrointestinal diseases like inflammatory bowel disease was noted, the correlation was less pronounced. Only 77% of variants influenced both conditions with a 52% concordant effect.

Understanding the Genetic Complexity of IBS

Dr. Markos Tesfaye Woldeyohannes, the lead researcher from the University of Oslo, emphasized the critical revelations of IBS’s high polygenicity and shared genetic variants with mental disorders. Echoing these sentiments, Dr. Kyle Staller, a renowned neurogastroenterologist, pointed out that IBS is not a product of a single genetic variant but a cumulation of several variations influencing a range of aspects such as gut motility, sensitivity to pain, and inflammation.

The research hints at the possibility that genetics might influence immune-related factors linked with IBS, such as dysbiosis, mucosal barrier dysfunction, immune activation, stress, psychological factors, infection, and diet. These factors could potentially trigger IBS in individuals with a genetic predisposition.

The study, however, comes with its limitations. The data primarily derive from individuals of European ancestry and lack gender stratification. Additionally, the statistics include individuals with comorbid IBS and psychiatric disorders, which could account for some of the observed genetic overlaps.

Health Science & Technology
Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

