Mother Champions Fentanyl Awareness Following Tragic Loss in Personal Crusade

On a fateful night of June 23, 2020, Alexander Neville, a 14-year-old boy, fell victim to fentanyl poisoning. His sister, Eden Neville, still reeling from the tragedy, narrated the harrowing event. Alexander, in an attempt to ease his anxiety, purchased a counterfeit Oxycodone pill via Snapchat, oblivious to the reality that it was laced with the deadly synthetic opioid, fentanyl. This tragic incident is a stark reminder of the lethal risks posed by illicit drug purchases on social media platforms.

The Fight Against Fentanyl

Post this heartrending incident, Amy Neville, Alexander’s mother, has thrown herself into the daunting task of heightening awareness about the perils of fentanyl. Her efforts encompass participation in nationwide protests, educational presentations, and the creation of films. The Alexander Neville Foundation, in collaboration with other organizations, has produced a short film ‘Come Back Home’ that premiered on January 4, with online streaming kicking off a day later. The film brings to the forefront narratives of several families grappling with similar losses, underscoring the pervasive and indiscriminate nature of the crisis.

The Grim Statistics

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control approximates around 112,000 drug overdose deaths in 2023, predominantly attributable to fentanyl. California alone braces itself for about 13,000 fatalities. ‘Come Back Home’ and the foundation’s previous film, ‘Dead on Arrival’, serve as dire warnings that no street drug is safe, given the potential presence of fentanyl.

Legal Battle Against Snap Inc.

Amy Neville is also embroiled in a lawsuit against Snap Inc., Snapchat’s parent company, accusing it of fostering an ‘open-air drug market’ through the platform’s features. Snap Inc. has rebuffed the allegations, reiterating its commitment to curbing drug abuse on Snapchat. Hearings on the lawsuit are penned in for January 24, as the Neville family and others persist in their struggle for change, seeking to avert further tragic losses.