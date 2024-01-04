en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

The FDA Modernization Act 2.0: A Paradigm Shift in Drug Testing

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:13 pm EST
The FDA Modernization Act 2.0: A Paradigm Shift in Drug Testing

On a fateful day in 1937, the world of pharmaceuticals was shaken to its core when a tragedy led to the death of over 100 people. The culprit? An untested liquid form of sulfanilamide. This catastrophic event triggered a wave of reforms, culminating in the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act of 1938. The act mandated animal testing before any new drug could hit the market. A monumental measure, it was aimed at preventing another disaster of such magnitude.

Unveiling the Imperfections

However, as time unfolded, it became apparent that the conventional approach of using animal models to mimic human diseases was far from perfect. With a staggering failure rate of 90% in clinical trials, the world began to question the efficacy of animal testing. The time was ripe for change, and in 2022, the winds of transformation started to blow.

The Dawn of the FDA Modernization Act 2.0

With the passage of the FDA Modernization Act 2.0 in late 2022, the mandate for animal tests for new drugs was removed. This act provided the U.S. Food and Drug Administration with the authority to consider superior, non-animal methods. An example of such an alternative is the use of human cell cultures, bioprinted organs, and computational models. The shift towards these methods marked a significant milestone in the journey towards reducing animal testing and cruelty.

Embracing Alternatives and Looking Forward

Among the champions of this movement is Dr. Brenner, a physician-scientist specializing in gastroenterology. Dr. Brenner emphasizes the need for better alternatives for liver disease treatment and has been experimenting with human-derived models like precision-cut liver slices and organoids. Although these alternatives come with their own set of limitations and the transition away from animal testing is anticipated to be gradual, the potential for more directly informative and effective research is substantial.

In the grand scheme of things, the FDA Modernization Act 2.0 signifies more than just a policy change. It embodies a paradigm shift in scientific research, a beacon of hope for countless animals, and a step towards a future where scientific progress does not necessitate animal suffering.

0
Health Science & Technology United States
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
23 seconds ago
The Decline in Joseph Ossai's Participation: Performance, Health, and the Future
In the heart of the National Football League (NFL), a story unfolds around Joseph Ossai, a defensive end for the Cincinnati Bengals, whose noticeable decline in participation this season has raised eyebrows and sparked conversations about his performance and future with the team. Ossai’s Declining On-Field Involvement Despite showing potential as a breakout player with
The Decline in Joseph Ossai's Participation: Performance, Health, and the Future
The Personal Journey of Jimmy Kimmel's Children and a Medical Breakthrough
4 mins ago
The Personal Journey of Jimmy Kimmel's Children and a Medical Breakthrough
Jimmy Kimmel's Children: A Tale of Art, Television, and Resilience
5 mins ago
Jimmy Kimmel's Children: A Tale of Art, Television, and Resilience
NHS England Reports Progress amid Strike Disruptions and Treatment Disparity
1 min ago
NHS England Reports Progress amid Strike Disruptions and Treatment Disparity
Texas Grapples with Surge in Salmonella Cases
2 mins ago
Texas Grapples with Surge in Salmonella Cases
Italian Hospitals on Verge of Collapse Amid Surge in Respiratory Illnesses
3 mins ago
Italian Hospitals on Verge of Collapse Amid Surge in Respiratory Illnesses
Latest Headlines
World News
The Decline in Joseph Ossai's Participation: Performance, Health, and the Future
23 seconds
The Decline in Joseph Ossai's Participation: Performance, Health, and the Future
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson: A Surprise WWE Return and New Acting Ventures
1 min
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson: A Surprise WWE Return and New Acting Ventures
NHS England Reports Progress amid Strike Disruptions and Treatment Disparity
1 min
NHS England Reports Progress amid Strike Disruptions and Treatment Disparity
APC Denies Alleged Boko Haram Ties, Threatens Legal Action Against Fani-Kayode
1 min
APC Denies Alleged Boko Haram Ties, Threatens Legal Action Against Fani-Kayode
First Citizens Renews Support for Trinidad and Tobago's Olympic Athletes Ahead of Paris 2024
1 min
First Citizens Renews Support for Trinidad and Tobago's Olympic Athletes Ahead of Paris 2024
The Jim Irsay Collection: A Glimpse into the Tapestry of American Cultural History
2 mins
The Jim Irsay Collection: A Glimpse into the Tapestry of American Cultural History
Vihiga Queens to Strengthen Team Amid Mid-Season Transfer Window
2 mins
Vihiga Queens to Strengthen Team Amid Mid-Season Transfer Window
ASB Classic Tournament: Seeded Players Martic and Gauff Advance in Women's Singles
2 mins
ASB Classic Tournament: Seeded Players Martic and Gauff Advance in Women's Singles
Texas Grapples with Surge in Salmonella Cases
2 mins
Texas Grapples with Surge in Salmonella Cases
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
4 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
4 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
5 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
6 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
6 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
8 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app