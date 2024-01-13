en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

The Extinction Mystery of Earth’s Greatest Primate Solved: From Prehistoric Enigmas to Modern Innovations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:59 am EST
The Extinction Mystery of Earth’s Greatest Primate Solved: From Prehistoric Enigmas to Modern Innovations

An international team of researchers has shed light on the enigma of the extinction of Gigantopithecus blacki, the largest primate known to have walked the Earth. The findings, featured in the reputable journal Nature, trace the demise of this colossal primate to its failure to adapt to a shifting environment, a failure that sealed its fate between 295,000 and 215,000 years ago.

Unraveling the Mystery

The research involved an exhaustive regional analysis and made use of a blend of dating and analysis techniques to set a definitive timeframe for the extinction. These techniques included the study of fossilized teeth remains, pollen records, and geological dates. The study also drew a comparison between Gigantopithecus blacki and orangutans, highlighting the adaptability of the latter as opposed to the specialist nature of the former that contributed to its downfall.

Implications of the Findings

The revelations are of crucial significance in comprehending primate resilience and the fate of other large animals in the past and potential future. By dissecting the environmental conditions that resulted in the extinction of this primordial giant, we gain a deeper understanding of the potential threats to biodiversity today.

From Primate Extinction to E-Nose Innovation

In other scientific advancements, the development of a new electronic nose technology has exhibited an almost flawless ability to distinguish between coffee varieties, akin to how Shazam identifies songs. This groundbreaking technology stands to transform the way we assess the quality of coffee. Continuous advancements in diverse fields like primatology and technology remind us of the boundless potential of scientific exploration, from unraveling prehistoric mysteries to reshaping modern industries.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
1 min ago
NTR Trust's Mega Blood Donation Camp to Aim for a Thousand Units
In an effort to provide substantial aid to the underprivileged, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in-charge for the Kalyanadurgam constituency, Madineni Umamaheswaranayudu, has recognized the pivotal role of the NTR Trust. The Trust’s significant initiatives, primarily in the sectors of education and healthcare, have proven to be a beacon of hope for many. As part
NTR Trust's Mega Blood Donation Camp to Aim for a Thousand Units
What Do Pilots Do When They're Passengers? Professional Tips for Air Travel
12 mins ago
What Do Pilots Do When They're Passengers? Professional Tips for Air Travel
Unraveling the Mystery of Pancreatic Islet Cell Loss in the Elderly
14 mins ago
Unraveling the Mystery of Pancreatic Islet Cell Loss in the Elderly
The Heart of the Matter: How Sports and Emotions Impact Cardiovascular Health
4 mins ago
The Heart of the Matter: How Sports and Emotions Impact Cardiovascular Health
COVID-19 in Western Australia: A Rise in Deaths and Admissions, But Less ICU Cases
4 mins ago
COVID-19 in Western Australia: A Rise in Deaths and Admissions, But Less ICU Cases
Bestival's Co-Founder Rob da Bank to Transform Isle of Wight into 'Sauna Isle'
12 mins ago
Bestival's Co-Founder Rob da Bank to Transform Isle of Wight into 'Sauna Isle'
Latest Headlines
World News
Christian Araneta Eyes Redemption in IBF Light Flyweight Title Eliminator Against Arvin Magramo
12 seconds
Christian Araneta Eyes Redemption in IBF Light Flyweight Title Eliminator Against Arvin Magramo
Jamie Carragher Causes Stir Wearing Everton Gear to Interview Romelu Lukaku
40 seconds
Jamie Carragher Causes Stir Wearing Everton Gear to Interview Romelu Lukaku
Vijayveer Sidhu Secures Olympic Quota with Silver at Asia Olympic Qualifiers
52 seconds
Vijayveer Sidhu Secures Olympic Quota with Silver at Asia Olympic Qualifiers
Michael Appleton Eyes Ipswich's Freddie Ladapo for January Transfer
55 seconds
Michael Appleton Eyes Ipswich's Freddie Ladapo for January Transfer
Panthers vs. Delta Devils: A Fiery SWAC Basketball Showdown Anticipated
1 min
Panthers vs. Delta Devils: A Fiery SWAC Basketball Showdown Anticipated
NTR Trust's Mega Blood Donation Camp to Aim for a Thousand Units
1 min
NTR Trust's Mega Blood Donation Camp to Aim for a Thousand Units
Asa Hutchinson: Undeterred in the Face of 2024 Presidential Primaries
2 mins
Asa Hutchinson: Undeterred in the Face of 2024 Presidential Primaries
Dramatic Victory for Jockey Martin Harley in Gold Coast Magic Millions 3YO Guineas
2 mins
Dramatic Victory for Jockey Martin Harley in Gold Coast Magic Millions 3YO Guineas
Union Minister Sonowal Unveils India's Maritime Strategy: Aims for Global Maritime Hub Status
3 mins
Union Minister Sonowal Unveils India's Maritime Strategy: Aims for Global Maritime Hub Status
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
19 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
12 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app