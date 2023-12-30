The Evolving Landscape of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment: An Insight with Dr. Misako Nagasaka

Misako Nagasaka MD PhD, an Associate Clinical Professor in the Division of Hematology/Oncology at the University of California, Irvine, recently led a comprehensive dialogue on the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), particularly targeting patients with EGFR mutations. In her engagement with CancerNetwork, she underscored the pivotal role of biomarker testing and the management of adverse effects.

Varied Treatment Approach Based on Cancer Stage and Molecular Biomarkers

Nagasaka elaborated that the course of treatment hinges on the stage of the cancer and the presence of specific molecular biomarkers, such as EGFR or ALK mutations, and the PD-L1 status. For patients with identifiable molecular targets, she champions the use of targeted therapy, whereas others may be administered immunotherapy or a blend of chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

The Crucial Role of Multidisciplinary Care

The necessity of multidisciplinary care involving varied specialists is of paramount importance, especially with the evolving data in neoadjuvant (pre-surgery) and adjuvant (post-surgery) treatments. These factors can significantly influence surgical decisions and the possibility for disease remission or cure.

Hope for More Patients Achieving Remission or Cure

Nagasaka harbors hope that with the advent of potent new treatments, more patients will achieve remission or cure in the coming five years. She also underlined the significance of early detection, particularly for those patients who are ineligible for traditional lung cancer screening owing to their non-smoking status.

Highlighting Recent Clinical Trials and Upcoming Treatments

She brought to light recent clinical trials such as the phase 3 CheckMate 816, PEARLS KEYNOTE 091, and IMpower010, and the value of combined neoadjuvant and adjuvant therapy data from the KEYNOTE 671 study. Collaborative care, as illustrated by her work with colleagues Dr. Sai Hong Ignatius Ou and Dr. Janellen Smith, allows for the comprehensive management of patients, including those experiencing dermatologic adverse effects from cancer treatments. Nagasaka also mentioned the forthcoming phase 1 PALOMA trial, which will involve administering subcutaneous amivantamab, a new treatment option she is eager to explore.