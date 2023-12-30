en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

The Evolving Landscape of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment: An Insight with Dr. Misako Nagasaka

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:34 pm EST
The Evolving Landscape of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Treatment: An Insight with Dr. Misako Nagasaka

Misako Nagasaka MD PhD, an Associate Clinical Professor in the Division of Hematology/Oncology at the University of California, Irvine, recently led a comprehensive dialogue on the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), particularly targeting patients with EGFR mutations. In her engagement with CancerNetwork, she underscored the pivotal role of biomarker testing and the management of adverse effects.

Varied Treatment Approach Based on Cancer Stage and Molecular Biomarkers

Nagasaka elaborated that the course of treatment hinges on the stage of the cancer and the presence of specific molecular biomarkers, such as EGFR or ALK mutations, and the PD-L1 status. For patients with identifiable molecular targets, she champions the use of targeted therapy, whereas others may be administered immunotherapy or a blend of chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

The Crucial Role of Multidisciplinary Care

The necessity of multidisciplinary care involving varied specialists is of paramount importance, especially with the evolving data in neoadjuvant (pre-surgery) and adjuvant (post-surgery) treatments. These factors can significantly influence surgical decisions and the possibility for disease remission or cure.

Hope for More Patients Achieving Remission or Cure

Nagasaka harbors hope that with the advent of potent new treatments, more patients will achieve remission or cure in the coming five years. She also underlined the significance of early detection, particularly for those patients who are ineligible for traditional lung cancer screening owing to their non-smoking status.

Highlighting Recent Clinical Trials and Upcoming Treatments

She brought to light recent clinical trials such as the phase 3 CheckMate 816, PEARLS KEYNOTE 091, and IMpower010, and the value of combined neoadjuvant and adjuvant therapy data from the KEYNOTE 671 study. Collaborative care, as illustrated by her work with colleagues Dr. Sai Hong Ignatius Ou and Dr. Janellen Smith, allows for the comprehensive management of patients, including those experiencing dermatologic adverse effects from cancer treatments. Nagasaka also mentioned the forthcoming phase 1 PALOMA trial, which will involve administering subcutaneous amivantamab, a new treatment option she is eager to explore.

0
Health Science & Technology
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

The Sobriety Experiment: Unveiling the Physiological Changes and Insights of Alcohol Abstinence

By BNN Correspondents

New Frontiers: Promising Developments in Ocular Toxoplasmosis Treatment

By Salman Akhtar

Nasarawa State Bolsters Sanitation Measures to Combat Disease Outbreaks

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Six-Year-Old Boy Severely Burned by Hot Drink at National Trust Property

By Nimrah Khatoon

Weight Loss Drugs Wegovy and Ozempic: Potential Aids in Alcoholism Tre ...
@Health · 17 mins
Weight Loss Drugs Wegovy and Ozempic: Potential Aids in Alcoholism Tre ...
heart comment 0
Revolutionizing Youth Mental Health Support: Oregon Leads with $425M Initiative

By Bijay Laxmi

Revolutionizing Youth Mental Health Support: Oregon Leads with $425M Initiative
Turks and Caicos Health Minister’s Call for ‘Healthy Holidays’

By BNN Correspondents

Turks and Caicos Health Minister's Call for 'Healthy Holidays'
USVI Health Tech Office and VIEDA Collaborate for 2023 Digital Health Summit

By BNN Correspondents

USVI Health Tech Office and VIEDA Collaborate for 2023 Digital Health Summit
Global Dengue Outbreak: Authorities Respond to Escalating Health Crisis

By Muhammad Jawad

Global Dengue Outbreak: Authorities Respond to Escalating Health Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: A Strategic Move with Future in Sight
20 seconds
Rajasthan Cabinet Reshuffle: A Strategic Move with Future in Sight
The Sobriety Experiment: Unveiling the Physiological Changes and Insights of Alcohol Abstinence
53 seconds
The Sobriety Experiment: Unveiling the Physiological Changes and Insights of Alcohol Abstinence
New Frontiers: Promising Developments in Ocular Toxoplasmosis Treatment
1 min
New Frontiers: Promising Developments in Ocular Toxoplasmosis Treatment
UNSC Adopts Roadmap for Afghanistan's Reintegration: A New Chapter Begins
2 mins
UNSC Adopts Roadmap for Afghanistan's Reintegration: A New Chapter Begins
Uganda in Transformation: An Overview of Major Developments in Q2 2023
2 mins
Uganda in Transformation: An Overview of Major Developments in Q2 2023
Kampala on the Brink: A City, A Country, and Challenges Ahead
4 mins
Kampala on the Brink: A City, A Country, and Challenges Ahead
The T20 Impact on Test Cricket: An Analysis by Sanjay Manjrekar
6 mins
The T20 Impact on Test Cricket: An Analysis by Sanjay Manjrekar
Fear Grips Kabalagala Parish Following Bomb Discovery Amid Regional Developments
6 mins
Fear Grips Kabalagala Parish Following Bomb Discovery Amid Regional Developments
Significant Developments in Uganda: A Quarter in Review
6 mins
Significant Developments in Uganda: A Quarter in Review
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
11 mins
2023: A Year of Change and Challenges - A Comprehensive Review
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
2 hours
Indian Stock Market Concludes 2023 on a High Note: A Look at What's Ahead
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
3 hours
Tourism Boom in 2023: Rewards and Repercussions
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
5 hours
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy Ushers US Military's Secretive X-37B Drone into Orbit
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
5 hours
The Terms that Shaped Global Discourse in 2023
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
5 hours
Celebrities Share Inspiring Resolutions for 2024: A Year of Growth and Connection
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
5 hours
Bec Judd Spices Up Social Media with Bikini Snap, Celebrates Brand Milestone Amid Controversy
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
5 hours
Argentina's Milei Declines BRICS Invitation: A Shift in Foreign Policy?
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau
5 hours
Global Population to Surpass Eight Billion on New Year's Day: U.S. Census Bureau

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app