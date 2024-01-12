en English
Health

The Evolution of Healthcare: Embracing Patient-Centric Value-Based Models

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:06 am EST
The Evolution of Healthcare: Embracing Patient-Centric Value-Based Models

The global healthcare industry stands on the threshold of a significant transformation. The shift from a fee-for-service (FFS) model to a value-based healthcare (VBHC) model, is redefining the essence of patient-centered care and outcomes. Sumit Bhardwaj, Executive Vice President of CitiusTech, highlights the driving forces behind this shift – the needs of stakeholders such as providers, payers, and policymakers. All with the ultimate aim of enhancing the health and wellness of patients. The VBHC market, valued at $6.07 billion in 2022, is expected to surge to $32.69 billion by 2031.

From Clinical to Patient Outcomes

This transformative model is placing the spotlight on patient outcomes over clinical outcomes, advocating a more personalized approach to medicine. It’s paving the way for access to subspecialists and precision treatments. The pivot to VBHC demands collaboration among stakeholders, harnessing technology, and incentivizing patient-centered care.

Metrics and Challenges

While there are metrics in place to measure value, challenges persist. The lack of standardization, complex measurement systems, and a disconnection between clinical and financial outcomes are just a few hurdles on the road to VBHC. However, the industry is proactively strategizing to iron out these issues.

Enhancing the VBHC Ecosystem

Strategies to bolster the VBHC ecosystem include timely identification of high-risk patients, addressing care delivery gaps, enhancing communication between stakeholders, and ensuring secure data sharing. These initiatives are aimed at creating a balance between healthcare outcomes and associated costs, leading to satisfied patients and improved collaboration among healthcare stakeholders.

Despite the challenges, the shift towards VBHC signifies a commitment to prioritizing patient health and satisfaction in the future of healthcare. The transition, driven by factors such as AI technology, cybersecurity, virtual care models, and behavioral health, underscores the potential of VBHC to reshape the healthcare landscape.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

