Health

The Emotional Complexities of Breast Cancer: A Survivor’s Perspective

By: Waqas Arain
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:35 pm EST
In the face of breast cancer, the expectation of constant positivity can be an additional burden. This is the message from Isabel Galiano, a cancer coach and breast cancer survivor based in Singapore. In her candid discussion, Galiano explores the emotional complexities of dealing with cancer, emphasizing that it’s perfectly normal for patients to experience a gamut of emotions including anger, sadness, fear, and anxiety.

The Myth of Constant Positivity

In societies where positivity is often celebrated, especially during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Galiano points out that the constant pressure to appear positive can be detrimental to a patient’s mental health. This expectation can prevent patients from seeking the much-needed support they require during their journey. She urges patients to allow themselves moments of vulnerability and to express their true feelings, rather than suppressing them in an effort to appear positive.

Communicating with Cancer Patients

As loved ones of those battling cancer, it’s crucial to be mindful of the way we communicate. Respect for the patient’s privacy and boundaries is paramount, as is the need to listen with empathy. Rather than asking intrusive questions, it’s more beneficial to use supportive phrases and offer practical help whenever possible. Dismissive comments, no matter how well-intentioned, can be hurtful. Physical comfort, such as hugs, can provide solace, but only with the patient’s consent.

Implications for Healthcare Providers

On a broader scale, these insights have significant implications for healthcare providers. A study conducted on the emotional communication between patients and healthcare providers during non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) consultations revealed that emotional talk was prevalent. However, the majority of healthcare providers’ responses did not explicitly address the patients’ emotional concerns. This highlights the need for more awareness and sensitivity towards patients’ emotional communication in healthcare settings.

Ultimately, the journey of a cancer patient is fraught with challenges, both physical and emotional. The narrative needs to shift from constant positivity to acknowledging and addressing the whole spectrum of emotions experienced by patients.

Health Mental Health Crisis Singapore
Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

