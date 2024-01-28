The Emerging Threat of 'Gas-Station Heroin': A Disturbing Case in New Jersey

In South Jersey, a life-altering incident involving a 26-year-old man named Eric has brought the dangers of an unregulated substance into sharp focus. After consuming Neptune's Fix, a cherry-flavored elixir sold as a dietary supplement and mood booster containing tianeptine, Eric suffered a severe reaction. Despite his successful completion of substance abuse rehab, he began to sweat profusely, twitch uncontrollably, and eventually lost consciousness, prompting his terrified wife to dial 911.

The Lurking Perils of Tianeptine

Commonly referred to as gas-station heroin, tianeptine is not a substance approved by the FDA as medicine in the United States. Its addictive potential and harmful outcomes, including overdose and death, pose an emerging threat to public health. The FDA has sounded alarms about the substance, leading to at least nine states implementing bans or restrictions. Originally developed as an antidepressant, tianeptine is prescribed in low doses in some countries. However, when consumed in large quantities, it behaves like an opioid, leading many to falsely regard it as a safe alternative.

A Surge in Tianeptine Abuse

Such misconceptions have fueled a rise in tianeptine abuse and consequent poison control center reports. The number of reported tianeptine exposure cases surged from a mere four in 2013 to a staggering 391 in 2023. Regulatory complications are exacerbated by the FDA's limited enforcement powers and the clever evasion of labeling requirements by many products containing tianeptine.

The Challenge of Regulation

Apart from bans, some experts suggest that education and awareness about the risks of such products might be more effective. Outright prohibitions could, in fact, stimulate dangerous black-market activity. The incident involving Eric, who had sought in Neptune's Fix a way to manage his mood without prescription medications, is a stark example of the challenges faced by regulatory authorities in controlling the sale of unregulated, potentially lethal substances.

In the wake of this escalating crisis, a bipartisan group of five members of Congress has called on the FDA to take immediate action against supplements like 'gas station heroin' containing tianeptine. They contend that it is akin to opioids, highly addictive, and has been linked to fatalities in the United States.