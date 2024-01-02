en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

The Double-Edged Sword of Mindfulness: The Need for a Balanced Approach

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:16 am EST
The Double-Edged Sword of Mindfulness: The Need for a Balanced Approach

As the world welcomes the new year, many find themselves crafting resolutions to transform their lives. A common goal among these is to practice mindfulness, a concept traditionally rooted in being present and showing compassion to oneself and others. However, recent research suggests that a self-centered approach to mindfulness, popular in Western psychology, may harbor unforeseen social consequences.

Exploring the Self-Centered Side of Mindfulness

Western psychology often places a heavy emphasis on self-compassion and self-acceptance when practicing mindfulness. This approach, while beneficial for one’s emotional well-being, may inadvertently lead to a prioritization of personal emotions over the feelings of others. Studies have revealed that individuals practicing this type of self-focused mindfulness may experience less guilt, become less likely to apologize after causing someone harm, and in more extreme cases, such as with incarcerated individuals, deny responsibility for their actions and display insensitivity to their effects.

Finding Balance: The Case for Interpersonal Mindfulness

Researchers advocate for a more balanced approach to mindfulness, one that includes interpersonal aspects to ensure that its benefits extend beyond the individual. This form of mindfulness, known as interpersonal mindfulness, places an emphasis on compassionate attention to others. It has been associated with reduced stress and improved relationships and is seen as a key ingredient in creating a healthier social fabric.

Practical Tips for Cultivating Interpersonal Mindfulness

So, how can one cultivate interpersonal mindfulness? It starts with being more mindful in our relationships. By actively listening to our partners and children, acknowledging their feelings, and responding with kindness, we can enhance not only our well-being but also the well-being of those around us. Authors Hali Kil and Nathaniel Johnson, affiliated with Simon Fraser University, underscore the importance of this attentiveness to others in the practice of mindfulness. They receive funding from Canadian research councils to further delve into this topic and provide evidence-backed strategies for mindfulness.

As we move forward into this new year, let us strive to balance our mindfulness practices, focusing not only on ourselves but also on those around us. This holistic approach to mindfulness, that encompasses both self and others, promises a healthier, happier future for all.

0
Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Natural Skin Care Product Market to Reach $13.4 Billion By 2032

By Hadeel Hashem

Liverpool Mental Health Therapist Struck Off Register Amidst Professional Misconduct

By Olalekan Adigun

New York Hospitals Take Legal Action Against LockBit Ransomware Attack

By BNN Correspondents

Expert Fertility Advice for 2024: From Understanding Cycles to Exploring Options

By BNN Correspondents

Richland Public Health Uncovers Critical Health Violations in Recent R ...
@Food · 2 mins
Richland Public Health Uncovers Critical Health Violations in Recent R ...
heart comment 0
Better Therapeutics Awaits FDA Nod for Breakthrough Device Designation

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Better Therapeutics Awaits FDA Nod for Breakthrough Device Designation
Dr. Michael Greger Sheds Light on Osteoporosis in Recent Webinar

By BNN Correspondents

Dr. Michael Greger Sheds Light on Osteoporosis in Recent Webinar
Dry January: Liverpool’s Alcohol-Free Social Scene

By BNN Correspondents

Dry January: Liverpool's Alcohol-Free Social Scene
Swansea Strength & Conditioning: Tailoring Fitness Goals in 2024

By Salman Khan

Swansea Strength & Conditioning: Tailoring Fitness Goals in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Modi and BJP Over Escalating Violence in Manipur
10 seconds
Priyanka Gandhi Criticizes Modi and BJP Over Escalating Violence in Manipur
Tomiwa Durojaiye Enters NCAA Transfer Portal, Testing Mountaineers' Limits
10 seconds
Tomiwa Durojaiye Enters NCAA Transfer Portal, Testing Mountaineers' Limits
Fernando Alonso Adds Vantage DTM Chassis to His Racing Collection
46 seconds
Fernando Alonso Adds Vantage DTM Chassis to His Racing Collection
Family Love Shines Bright Following Chiefs' New Year's Eve Victory
47 seconds
Family Love Shines Bright Following Chiefs' New Year's Eve Victory
Arsenal Navigates Fiscal Constraints Ahead of January Transfer Window
47 seconds
Arsenal Navigates Fiscal Constraints Ahead of January Transfer Window
Natural Skin Care Product Market to Reach $13.4 Billion By 2032
1 min
Natural Skin Care Product Market to Reach $13.4 Billion By 2032
Former Indonesian Minister Rizal Ramli Passes Away, Leaving a Marked Legacy
1 min
Former Indonesian Minister Rizal Ramli Passes Away, Leaving a Marked Legacy
Liverpool Mental Health Therapist Struck Off Register Amidst Professional Misconduct
1 min
Liverpool Mental Health Therapist Struck Off Register Amidst Professional Misconduct
PTI-P Rules Out National Seat Adjustment: Confidence Expressed for Upcoming Elections
1 min
PTI-P Rules Out National Seat Adjustment: Confidence Expressed for Upcoming Elections
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app