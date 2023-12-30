en English
Health

The Discontinuation of Flovent: An Asthma Medication Crisis Looms

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:08 pm EST
The Discontinuation of Flovent: An Asthma Medication Crisis Looms

In an alarming development in the healthcare industry, a commonly used asthma medication—Flovent—is becoming increasingly difficult to obtain. With the drug soon to be removed from the market and substituted with a generic version, parents across the United States who rely on this medication for their children’s asthma management are confronting an unexpected hurdle.

End of Flovent – A Looming Healthcare Challenge

As of January 1, the popular asthma inhaler Flovent will no longer be available in pharmacies. Instead, it will be replaced by a generic product, causing widespread concern about a potential asthma drug crisis. The manufacturer, GSK, has announced that Flovent’s production will cease in 2024, prompting healthcare professionals to advise patients to plan ahead for this transition.

The sudden shift has raised concerns about potential disruptions in care for asthma patients. The generic version of Flovent, although it has a lower cash price, is an authorized generic made by the same company—GSK—which retains control over its pricing. Consequently, some patients may face higher costs as some insurers may not cover the new authorized generic.

Pharmaceutical Price Hikes and Supply Concerns

This development comes on the heels of news that several major drugmakers, including Pfizer, Sanofi, and Takeda Pharmaceutical, plan to increase prices on more than 500 drugs in the United States in early January. Amid these expected price hikes, the pharmaceutical industry is bracing for the Biden Administration’s forthcoming publication of significantly discounted prices for 10 high-cost drugs.

Meanwhile, concerns are mounting over potential disruptions to supply chains due to an extended Middle East conflict. As a result, three companies, including GlaxoSmithKline, are expected to lower prices on at least 15 drugs in January.

Seeking Alternatives Amid Uncertainty

As Flovent’s discontinuation looms, patients are encouraged to fill their prescriptions while they still can and begin exploring other asthma drug options. This situation underscores the pressing need for parents, patients, and healthcare providers to engage in proactive discussions to ensure the continuity of care for those who rely on Flovent for asthma management.

Health United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

