Africa

The Diphtheria Outbreak in Africa: A Race Against Time

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 8:18 am EST
The Diphtheria Outbreak in Africa: A Race Against Time

In the waning days of 2023, a specter of disease spread across Nigeria, Guinea, Niger, Mauritania, and South Africa: diphtheria. The outbreak was significant and swift, with 24,940 suspected cases and a chilling 787 fatalities recorded.

Nigeria bore the brunt of this health crisis, accounting for a staggering 83.1% of reported cases and a grim 72.4% of deaths. The situation in Guinea raised alarm, with an unsettling rise in weekly cases, painting a worrying portrait of a health system grappling to contain the disease’s spread.

Diphtheria’s Deadly Grip on Africa

As the clock ticked down on 2023, Nigeria faced a tumultuous year in the health sector, punctuated by outbreaks of not only diphtheria but also anthrax and dengue fever. More than 14,000 suspected diphtheria cases were recorded across 19 states and the Federal Capital Territory, claiming over 600 lives. This health crisis overlapped with issues such as the mass migration of medical professionals, inadequate funding, and the withdrawal of a global pharmaceutical giant, all of which compounded the strain on Nigeria’s health infrastructure.

The Vulnerable Fall Prey

The majority of diphtheria victims were unvaccinated individuals, making up over 56% of cases. More than 57% of those affected were children under the age of 15, highlighting the vulnerability of the young. Females accounted for over 61% of the suspected cases, underscoring the lopsided impact of the outbreak on different demographics. The health crisis thus painted a stark picture of the life-and-death consequences of vaccine inaccessibility and low uptake.

Global Response and Preventive Measures

The World Health Organization (WHO) has stepped in to assist the beleaguered countries, focusing on improving response coordination, testing, and case identification. Efforts are also underway to distribute critical supplies, including antibiotics and diphtheria antitoxin (DAT). In a bid to curtail further spread, initiatives to enhance vaccine coverage have been launched, and member states have been urged to step up surveillance for vaccine-preventable diseases and promote vaccine accessibility and uptake. As 2024 dawns, the hope is that these measures will stem the tide, turning the narrative from loss and despair to one of recovery and resilience.

Africa Health Nigeria
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

