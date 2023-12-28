The Debate Over WHO Growth Standards in India: A Closer Look

India, a nation striving for comprehensive development by 2047, grapples with the persistent issue of child undernutrition. The complexity of this problem is underscored by a multitude of factors, including food intake, dietary diversity, health, sanitation, women’s status, and poverty. To monitor this situation accurately, India, like many other countries, employs the World Health Organization (WHO) Growth Standards, which stem from the Multicentre Growth Reference Study (MGRS).

Debate Over WHO Growth Standards in India

The MGRS, executed in six countries from 1997 till 2003, sought to define growth standards for children in a healthy environment. However, the Indian sample for this study was drawn from affluent households in South Delhi, causing speculation about the applicability of these standards to the broader Indian population. Critics argue that the standards may overestimate undernutrition due to the inability of most surveys to match the MGRS’s criteria for a favorable growth environment, given India’s high levels of inequality and the underrepresentation of the wealthy.

Genetic Factors and Growth Standards

Another point of contention in the debate revolves around the influence of maternal height and genetic growth potential on child growth. Critics suggest that the standards may not adequately account for these factors. Despite such concerns, evidence indicates that regions and countries with economic conditions similar to or worse than India’s have managed to achieve significant progress in reducing stunting, using the WHO MGRS standards.

Concerns over Overfeeding

There are also concerns that the high standards might lead to overfeeding children in government programs, potentially exacerbating rates of overweight and obesity. However, the dietary gaps in India and the low coverage of nutritional programs suggest that the risk of overfeeding is minimal. Recommendations have been made to improve the quality of meals in government schemes by including eggs and pulses, which would ensure dietary diversity and effectively address undernutrition.

As India navigates these debates and seeks to strike a balance between aspirational goals and achievable standards, the focus on child growth standards gains significance. The discussions underscore the necessity for a nuanced approach that considers regional variations, socio-economic factors, and international benchmarks to ensure effective child nutrition strategies in India.