en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

The Debate Over Armed Security in New Hampshire Hospitals: Safety vs. Therapeutic Environment

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:10 pm EST
The Debate Over Armed Security in New Hampshire Hospitals: Safety vs. Therapeutic Environment

November’s fatal shootings at a New Hampshire state psychiatric hospital have ignited a heated debate regarding the introduction of armed security guards in healthcare facilities. The incident, which claimed the lives of a security officer and a former patient, has underscored the urgent need to revisit hospital security policies.

Arms in Healing Spaces: A Double-Edged Sword?

The discussion is centered around ensuring the safety of patients, visitors, and staff, without compromising the healing environment that hospitals strive to maintain. While the Department of Safety has proposed the arming of security officers, the specifics of such an implementation remain nebulous. Critics argue that the presence of firearms could escalate risks and disrupt the therapeutic ambience. Mental health advocates express concerns that firearms could potentially re-traumatize patients, particularly those with a history of violence or abuse.

Alternatives to Armed Security

The preference, instead, leans towards nonviolent security measures. The arsenal of alternatives includes stun guns, pepper spray, and handcuffs. Alongside these tools, there is also a strong emphasis on de-escalation training—equipping security personnel with the skills to diffuse potentially violent situations without resorting to force.

Indeed, evidence points towards the success of such methods. Concord Hospital, for instance, has seen a significant reduction in aggressive incidents, as evidenced by the drop in “code gray” calls—a signal used to alert staff to violent or combative individuals on the premises.

Violence in Healthcare Settings: A Closer Look

Data underscores that fatal attacks in healthcare settings are relatively rare. However, nonfatal violence and hostility are far more prevalent, particularly in psychiatric and substance abuse hospitals. These incidents pose a significant risk to healthcare workers, who often find themselves on the frontlines of these confrontations.

In response to this growing issue, New Hampshire is taking proactive steps. The state is currently collecting statewide data on workplace violence incidents, aiming to better understand—and thereby address—this problem. As the debate continues, the challenge lies in striking a delicate balance: ensuring safety while preserving a nurturing, healing environment.

0
Health Security United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
25 seconds ago
Kuwait Celebrates New Year with 27 Newborns: A Day of Joy and Diversity
As the world welcomed the New Year, Kuwait celebrated with a surge of joy and hope, ushering in 27 new lives. The government hospitals across the nation played host to these miraculous beginnings, embodying a symbol of renewal and prosperity. First Cry of the Year At the stroke of midnight, as the world bid adieu
Kuwait Celebrates New Year with 27 Newborns: A Day of Joy and Diversity
Study Shows Humans Struggle to Read Negative Emotions in Flat-Faced Dogs
6 mins ago
Study Shows Humans Struggle to Read Negative Emotions in Flat-Faced Dogs
Inflation and Healthcare: Lawmakers Discuss Access and Medicare Coverage
6 mins ago
Inflation and Healthcare: Lawmakers Discuss Access and Medicare Coverage
Greenfield's Thornwood Nature Preserve Rings in New Year with First-ever Hike
3 mins ago
Greenfield's Thornwood Nature Preserve Rings in New Year with First-ever Hike
Kelly Clarkson Reveals Fitness Journey Inspired by New York City Move
5 mins ago
Kelly Clarkson Reveals Fitness Journey Inspired by New York City Move
How Sugar Consumption Affects Hormonal Health and Menstrual Symptoms
5 mins ago
How Sugar Consumption Affects Hormonal Health and Menstrual Symptoms
Latest Headlines
World News
Genesee County on the Verge of Legal Reorganization with New Appointment
14 seconds
Genesee County on the Verge of Legal Reorganization with New Appointment
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's Election Nomination Rejected Over Dual Citizenship
26 seconds
Chahat Fateh Ali Khan's Election Nomination Rejected Over Dual Citizenship
Kuwait Celebrates New Year with 27 Newborns: A Day of Joy and Diversity
26 seconds
Kuwait Celebrates New Year with 27 Newborns: A Day of Joy and Diversity
Leicester City's Championship Run Faces Test as Souttar Departs for AFC Asian Cup
1 min
Leicester City's Championship Run Faces Test as Souttar Departs for AFC Asian Cup
Travis Kelce: Strategic Career Management and Rise to Fame
1 min
Travis Kelce: Strategic Career Management and Rise to Fame
Chris Christie Confronts Racism Issues Within Republican Party
2 mins
Chris Christie Confronts Racism Issues Within Republican Party
Bournemouth's Unbeaten Streak Ends, But Optimism Remains
3 mins
Bournemouth's Unbeaten Streak Ends, But Optimism Remains
Greenfield's Thornwood Nature Preserve Rings in New Year with First-ever Hike
3 mins
Greenfield's Thornwood Nature Preserve Rings in New Year with First-ever Hike
Ohio State Football: A Look at the Successful 2024 Recruiting Class and Early 2025 Prospects
3 mins
Ohio State Football: A Look at the Successful 2024 Recruiting Class and Early 2025 Prospects
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
32 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
1 hour
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app