The Crucial Role of Workplace Support During Crises: Insights from Jeff Gorter

In an era of escalating uncertainty and volatility, the role of workplace support during crises has gained paramount importance. As articulated by Jeff Gorter, the VP of crisis response services at a renowned crisis care organization, the concept of 'cascading collective crises' has begun to permeate workplaces worldwide, necessitating a robust support system for the workforce.

Advertisment

The Role of Employers in Crisis Management

Companies are not merely financial entities but also social enterprises that house a diverse array of individuals, each with their unique set of experiences and challenges. As Gorter rightly points out, employers are tasked with the responsibility of providing immediate crisis care and guidance to their employees affected by traumatic events. From bank heists to natural disasters, the spectrum of crises that can disrupt the workplace is vast.

The crisis care organization aims to validate employees' feelings and equip them with coping skills, a service referred to as 'psychological first aid.' This single-session service is designed to promote post-traumatic growth, emphasizing the validation of employees' responses to traumatic events.

Advertisment

Building Trust and Promoting Healing

Workplaces are not immune to crises, and the response of employers to such situations can significantly influence the trust employees place in their organization. By offering resources and demonstrating a commitment to their well-being, employers can promote healing among their workforce.

Moreover, the importance of simple acts of kindness and corporate responsibility cannot be understated in fostering a culture of health and well-being. Particularly in times of crises, these gestures can go a long way in strengthening the emotional resilience of employees and enhancing their ability to adapt to changing situations.

Advertisment

Cascading Collective Crises

As Gorter explains, the phenomenon of 'cascading collective crises' involves a series of interconnected crises affecting numerous individuals simultaneously. These crises can lead to burnout and demoralization, potentially resulting in the loss of high-performing talent. Therefore, addressing the emotional aspects during a crisis is as crucial as the strategic response.

As we navigate the complexities of our changing world, the significance of emotional strength in the workplace during crises continues to grow. The insights offered by Gorter present a compelling case for the need for on-site crisis care and the role of employers in creating a supportive, resilient work environment.