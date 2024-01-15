The Crucial Role of Public Health Informatics in Perioperative and Critical Care

The significance of Public Health Informatics (PHI) in perioperative and critical care has come to the forefront during the COVID-19 pandemic. PHI—a systemic application of information science technology to public health practice, research, and learning—has proven to be crucial during this health crisis. However, the need for anesthesiologists to have more involvement in PHI is becoming increasingly evident, given that most lack formal training in this vital area.

PHI: A Silent Revolution in Health Care

PHI, tracing its history back to John Snow’s work during the 1854 cholera outbreak in London, has evolved significantly over the years to become an integral part of modern healthcare. Its role in perioperative care is particularly noteworthy, as it helps address public health issues such as the opioid crisis and pandemics. With the right training and knowledge, perioperative physicians can leverage PHI to analyze public health data and develop informatics solutions to address population-based health issues.

The COVID-19 Pandemic: A Wake-Up Call

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of PHI in critical care and policy decision-making. Anesthesiologists, who often work at the frontlines during health crises, could contribute significantly to public health-oriented clinical care if they had a better understanding of informatics. The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for anesthesiologists to acquire skills in this area.

The Future of PHI in Perioperative Care

As healthcare approaches a new era, the importance of data modernization and the Public Health 3.0 framework, focusing on social determinants of health and data modernization for improved public health outcomes, cannot be overstated. Perioperative informaticians of the future will need to provide reliable, actionable patient data and integrate advanced data science techniques and predictive modeling to make a significant contribution to public health.