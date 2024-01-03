en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

The Complexities of Ensuring Adequate Sleep for Children

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:11 am EST
The Complexities of Ensuring Adequate Sleep for Children

As parents navigate the intricacies of raising children, a prominent concern is ensuring their offspring get adequate sleep. This task, often disrupted by factors such as illness, holidays, or festive events like Christmas, affects the healthy development of children. It influences various aspects of their growth, including motor skills, weight management, learning capacity, and healing processes.

Sleep Recommendations and Individual Needs

Guidelines like the 2021 chart from MedicineNet provide detailed sleep recommendations for children of different ages. However, sleep expert James Wilson warns that such prescriptive charts can be counterproductive. This is due to the individual sleep needs of each child, which may not align with generalized guidelines. Wilson emphasizes the importance of assessing a child’s sleep based on daily behavior and well-being, rather than rigid adherence to these charts.

Healthy Sleep Habits

Establishing healthy sleep habits is crucial for children. The NHS offers advice including the establishment of a routine, avoiding screens before bedtime, and ensuring the bedroom environment is conducive to sleep. If problems persist, the NHS recommends consulting a GP or health visitor for further guidance.

Feeding and Sleep Patterns

For infants, feeding routines can significantly affect sleep patterns. Tips from Moms on Call emphasize the importance of meeting the baby’s feeding needs and gradually shifting towards on-demand feedings at night once certain indicators are met. The platform encourages minimal distractions during feedings and reassures parents that their success isn’t defined by their feeding routine or their baby’s sleep patterns.

Emotional Self-Regulation and Sleep

Moreover, sleep plays a crucial role in emotional self-regulation in toddlers. Higher sleep duration is associated with better emotional self-regulation, while fewer problem sleep behaviors correlate with improved emotional control. Modifiable health behaviors like physical activity and sleep, along with parent-child interactions and social environments, influence these crucial early childhood skills.

Room-Sharing and Safety

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommends that babies sleep in their parents’ rooms for the first six months to reduce the likelihood of SIDS. While bedside sleepers are an option, the AAP does not specifically endorse them due to limited safety research. Parents considering bedside sleepers should check the safety mechanisms, supports, and mattress fit, and avoid using any bedding besides a fitted sheet.

0
Health
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

CSOs in Nigeria to Set Up Monitoring Unit for Primary Healthcare Centers

By Waqas Arain

Chapel's Cove Polar Dip: A Leap of Faith for Mental Health

By Sakchi Khandelwal

FDA Approves Intensity Therapeutics' Phase 3 Trial for Soft Tissue Sarcoma Treatment

By BNN Correspondents

Manitoba's Silent Healthcare Crisis: Nurses Under Pressure

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Challenging New Year's Resolutions: A Daily, Flexible Approach to Achi ...
@Health · 5 mins
Challenging New Year's Resolutions: A Daily, Flexible Approach to Achi ...
heart comment 0
Ketone Supplements May Impede Athletic Performance, Study Suggests

By Salman Khan

Ketone Supplements May Impede Athletic Performance, Study Suggests
Vice-President Mutale-Nalumango Brings Comfort and Joy to New Mothers in Zambia

By BNN Correspondents

Vice-President Mutale-Nalumango Brings Comfort and Joy to New Mothers in Zambia
PainReform’s PRF-110 Outperforms Competitors in Postoperative Pain Relief Test

By Wojciech Zylm

PainReform's PRF-110 Outperforms Competitors in Postoperative Pain Relief Test
Cinesteam: Cemag Care’s Innovative Solution for Malodorous Wounds

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Cinesteam: Cemag Care's Innovative Solution for Malodorous Wounds
Latest Headlines
World News
CSOs in Nigeria to Set Up Monitoring Unit for Primary Healthcare Centers
10 seconds
CSOs in Nigeria to Set Up Monitoring Unit for Primary Healthcare Centers
Ex-Orlando Pirate Linda Mntambo Celebrates Zakhele Lepasa's Birthday with Heartfelt Instagram Post
24 seconds
Ex-Orlando Pirate Linda Mntambo Celebrates Zakhele Lepasa's Birthday with Heartfelt Instagram Post
Moroka Swallows, Goldrush, and the Complexities of Football Sponsorship
29 seconds
Moroka Swallows, Goldrush, and the Complexities of Football Sponsorship
Intel and Olympic Partners Debut 5G Network Technology at Paris 2024 Games
30 seconds
Intel and Olympic Partners Debut 5G Network Technology at Paris 2024 Games
Evans' Record-Breaking Knock Propels Scorchers to Victory
31 seconds
Evans' Record-Breaking Knock Propels Scorchers to Victory
Nagapattinam Police Officers Suspended for Joining BJP While on Duty
1 min
Nagapattinam Police Officers Suspended for Joining BJP While on Duty
Colombian Ombudsman Disagrees with President Petro's Proposal for Peace with Armed Factions
1 min
Colombian Ombudsman Disagrees with President Petro's Proposal for Peace with Armed Factions
Shiromani Akali Dal Announces 'Punjab Bachao Yatra' to Expose AAP Government's Failures
1 min
Shiromani Akali Dal Announces 'Punjab Bachao Yatra' to Expose AAP Government's Failures
Mako Vunipola Banned for Four Matches Following Dangerous Tackle
1 min
Mako Vunipola Banned for Four Matches Following Dangerous Tackle
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
3 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
3 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
6 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
12 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
12 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app