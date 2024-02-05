The Clodomiro Picado Institute: A Global Lifeline Against Snake Venom

The Clodomiro Picado Institute, a beacon of hope nestled in Costa Rica, is engaged in a relentless battle against an invisible enemy: snake venom. A sanctuary for poisonous snakes, the institute's serpentarium, is the launchpad for a life-saving mission. Here, venom is methodically extracted from the bred snakes and introduced into horses in minuscule amounts. This stimulates an immunological reaction, prompting the horses to produce antibodies against the venom.

Antivenom: A Lifeline From Horses

The horses serve as the living factories for the life-saving antivenom. After the venom-induced immunological response, their blood is carefully harvested. The plasma containing the antibodies is meticulously separated from the blood cells. To prevent anemia in the horses, the blood cells are returned to them. This plasma is then transported to a state-of-the-art production laboratory, where the antibodies are isolated and refined through complex chemical processes.

From Costa Rica to the World: The Reach of the Antivenom

These sterilized and packaged antibodies then take the form of the final antivenom product. The Clodomiro Picado Institute, affiliated with the University of Costa Rica, is a global lifeline, manufacturing between 100,000 and 150,000 doses of this vital antivenom annually. These doses are then shipped to various regions of the world, from Central and South America to Asia and Africa.

The Life-saving Impact of Antivenom

The significance of the antivenom is nothing short of profound. Every year, it saves an estimated 5,000 lives. The World Health Organization (WHO) emphasizes the necessity of such antivenoms, as approximately 5.4 million people worldwide are bitten by snakes annually. This results in a significant number of fatalities and highlights the global threat to life posed by the lack of antivenom treatments. The Clodomiro Picado Institute's contributions extend beyond antivenom production. It has also been instrumental in the development of international guidelines for the production, control, and regulation of snake antivenoms. This underlines the institute's commitment not only to saving lives but also to fostering a safer world.