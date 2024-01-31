The changing face of skincare: Gen-Z turns to Botox and fillers

In the heart of Waco, Texas, 25 News reporter Heather Healy sat down with Dr. Vikas Patel, the licensed board-certified physician and Medical Director of Revitalize Skin MD. The conversation turned to the rising trend of younger individuals opting for Botox and filler treatments, an issue that has seen an upswing in recent years.

Generation Z and Preventative Treatments

Dr. Patel revealed that the age range of his patients spans from 21 to 90. More notably, members of the Gen-Z demographic are seeking preventative treatments rather than corrective ones. This shift in perspective towards skincare and beauty challenges the traditional norms, indicating a potentially significant change in societal attitudes. As per Dr. Patel, starting Botox at a younger age and maintaining regular treatments could train the brain to be less expressive, potentially preventing the formation of wrinkles.

The Consultation Process

During consultations, Dr. Patel takes the time to assess patients' faces and thoroughly explain the procedure. This process is instrumental in ensuring that patients are well-informed about the treatment they are about to undergo. It also allows for a personalized approach, tailoring the treatment to the specific needs and expectations of each individual.

A Patient's Perspective

Central Texan Brandy Smart, who started treatments at 36, shared her experience. She expressed satisfaction with the results and voiced her wish that she had started earlier. Her story underscores the potential benefits of these treatments when administered correctly and responsibly.

The Importance of Knowledge and Expertise

Dr. Patel emphasized the importance of patients being well-informed and choosing highly qualified practitioners for such procedures. He cautioned against the potential risks associated with unqualified administration, underlining the need for professional expertise in ensuring safety and effectiveness.

Impact of Social Media and Popularity Among Millennials

The article also touched upon the influence of social media on the perception of beauty, particularly among young women. The popularity of Botox treatments among millennials in the United States, as indicated by a study from The Benchmarking Company, suggests a broader societal shift towards preventative skincare measures.