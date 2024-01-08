The Carter Center Calls for HR/Recruitment Firm to Support its Operations in Angola

The Carter Center, an esteemed non-profit organization founded by former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn Carter, is actively seeking to partner with an experienced Human Resource/Recruitment firm. The objective is to fortify staffing needs for its operations in Angola, a country grappling with the Guinea Worm Disease (GWD).

Angola’s Battle with Guinea Worm

Angola was officially declared GWD endemic in 2020. The disease, which once afflicted 3.5 million people in 1986, has seen a significant decline to only 13 human cases in 2022. Despite this global reduction, Angola has reported a surge in GWD cases among humans and dogs. This alarming trend prompted a call for assistance from The Carter Center, a leading force in the fight against GWD.

The Carter Center’s Role in Eradicating GWD

Answering Angola’s distress call, The Carter Center has been playing a significant role in the battle against GWD. The organization inked a Memorandum of Understanding with Angola’s Ministry of Health in 2019 and is now in the process of establishing a local office in the country. By joining hands with Angola’s Ministry of Health, The Carter Center aims to completely eradicate the disease, continuing its legacy of health advocacy.

Call for HR/Recruitment Firm

The Carter Center’s decision to hire a professional HR/Recruitment firm stems from its need to ensure seamless staffing for its operations. The selected firm’s responsibilities will encompass sourcing candidates, analyzing profiles, shortlisting, conducting assessments and interviews, reference checking, and delivering recruitment reports. Firms with relevant experience, especially in the non-profit sector in Angola, and demonstrated expertise in global recruitment are highly preferred. The deadline for submission of technical and financial proposals is January 31, 2024.