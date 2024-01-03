The Body Shop Breaks New Ground with 100% Vegan Product Formulations

The Body Shop, a prominent global beauty brand, has achieved a significant milestone, becoming the world’s first to reach 100% vegan product formulations across all its ranges. The entire product lineup, spanning skincare, body care, haircare, makeup, and fragrance, now adheres to strict vegan standards certified by The Vegan Society.

Tracing The Journey Toward Vegan Beauty

The Body Shop’s journey towards this landmark began in 2021. At that time, 60% of the brand’s products already met the Vegan Society’s stringent standards. Since then, the company has worked tirelessly to validate over 4000 ingredients in more than 1000 products, ensuring their vegan status. Notably, this commitment to cruelty-free beauty is not new for The Body Shop. The brand has been a pioneer in the field since 1989, when it became the first to campaign against animal testing in cosmetics.

Aligning with Customer Demand and Market Trends

The Body Shop’s move towards a fully vegan range is not merely a gesture of corporate responsibility, but also a strategic business decision. Particularly among young consumers, ‘vegan’ is considered an essential factor in health and beauty purchases. The vegan cosmetics industry is predicted to grow substantially, with an expected compound annual growth rate of 6.31% from 2023-28. By positioning itself at the forefront of this trend, The Body Shop is well-situated to capitalize on this market growth.

Setting a Global Standard

The Vegan Society, which provides global certification across industries, has applauded The Body Shop for its achievement. The global standard set by the brand is likely to inspire other beauty brands to follow suit. The Body Shop’s marketing campaign cleverly addresses the typical eyeroll reaction to vegan announcements, showing the brand’s awareness and acceptance of the challenges faced in promoting vegan products.