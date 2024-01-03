en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

The Body Shop Breaks New Ground with 100% Vegan Product Formulations

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:07 pm EST
The Body Shop Breaks New Ground with 100% Vegan Product Formulations

The Body Shop, a prominent global beauty brand, has achieved a significant milestone, becoming the world’s first to reach 100% vegan product formulations across all its ranges. The entire product lineup, spanning skincare, body care, haircare, makeup, and fragrance, now adheres to strict vegan standards certified by The Vegan Society.

Tracing The Journey Toward Vegan Beauty

The Body Shop’s journey towards this landmark began in 2021. At that time, 60% of the brand’s products already met the Vegan Society’s stringent standards. Since then, the company has worked tirelessly to validate over 4000 ingredients in more than 1000 products, ensuring their vegan status. Notably, this commitment to cruelty-free beauty is not new for The Body Shop. The brand has been a pioneer in the field since 1989, when it became the first to campaign against animal testing in cosmetics.

Aligning with Customer Demand and Market Trends

The Body Shop’s move towards a fully vegan range is not merely a gesture of corporate responsibility, but also a strategic business decision. Particularly among young consumers, ‘vegan’ is considered an essential factor in health and beauty purchases. The vegan cosmetics industry is predicted to grow substantially, with an expected compound annual growth rate of 6.31% from 2023-28. By positioning itself at the forefront of this trend, The Body Shop is well-situated to capitalize on this market growth.

Setting a Global Standard

The Vegan Society, which provides global certification across industries, has applauded The Body Shop for its achievement. The global standard set by the brand is likely to inspire other beauty brands to follow suit. The Body Shop’s marketing campaign cleverly addresses the typical eyeroll reaction to vegan announcements, showing the brand’s awareness and acceptance of the challenges faced in promoting vegan products.

0
Business Fashion Health
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Cargills (Ceylon) PLC Boosts Board with High-Profile Appointments

By Muhammad Jawad

Positive Stock Market Trends Amid Political Uncertainties and VAT Hike

By Muhammad Jawad

FAO Advocates for Policy Reforms by 2030: A Deep Dive into the Microfinance Paradox

By Rafia Tasleem

Pan Asia Bank Ushers in 2024: A Vision of Resilience and Growth

By Muhammad Jawad

ARCpoint Inc. to Raise US$1,600,000 through Non-Brokered Private Place ...
@Business · 1 min
ARCpoint Inc. to Raise US$1,600,000 through Non-Brokered Private Place ...
heart comment 0
Macau’s Tourism and Gaming Sectors Soar as 2023 Wraps Up

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Macau's Tourism and Gaming Sectors Soar as 2023 Wraps Up
Nusara: A New Thai-Inspired Culinary Experience Set to Open in Westbourne

By Olalekan Adigun

Nusara: A New Thai-Inspired Culinary Experience Set to Open in Westbourne
Calgary City Services Fee Hike: Impact on Public Transit and Recreation

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Calgary City Services Fee Hike: Impact on Public Transit and Recreation
Sweegen Triumphs in Patent Case, Reinforcing Technological Leadership in Stevia Industry

By BNN Correspondents

Sweegen Triumphs in Patent Case, Reinforcing Technological Leadership in Stevia Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
Miami's Ryder Trauma Center: A Frontline against America's Gun Violence
19 seconds
Miami's Ryder Trauma Center: A Frontline against America's Gun Violence
New Year's Day Football: Triumphs, Tribulations, and Teasers
44 seconds
New Year's Day Football: Triumphs, Tribulations, and Teasers
Louisiana's Health Landscape: A Look at the Leading Causes of Death in 2021
54 seconds
Louisiana's Health Landscape: A Look at the Leading Causes of Death in 2021
US Politicians Outperform in Stock Trading: A Question of Fair Play?
59 seconds
US Politicians Outperform in Stock Trading: A Question of Fair Play?
A Festive Hiatus Ends: Sports Arena Beckons Journalist Once Again
1 min
A Festive Hiatus Ends: Sports Arena Beckons Journalist Once Again
Postponement of Teaching Standards Inspection in England: A Response to Union Demands
1 min
Postponement of Teaching Standards Inspection in England: A Response to Union Demands
North Carolina High School Track & Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame Announces Inductees
1 min
North Carolina High School Track & Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame Announces Inductees
Escalating Operational Costs Challenge UK Ambulance Services: A Call for Measures
1 min
Escalating Operational Costs Challenge UK Ambulance Services: A Call for Measures
MLB Analyst Predicts Bright 2024 Season for Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette
1 min
MLB Analyst Predicts Bright 2024 Season for Toronto Blue Jays' Bo Bichette
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
32 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app