Climate & Environment

The Battle Against Malaria: Personal Stories and Scientific Strides

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:24 pm EST
Wilson Mutai, a 76-year-old farmer from Isiolo, Kenya, recently battled with malaria, a disease he describes with words like lethal and destructive. His friend wasn’t as fortunate, succumbing to the disease due to the lack of available treatment. Meanwhile, 25-year-old nursing intern Kelvin Onkoba, also from Kenya, grappled with malaria, the high cost of treatment forcing him to miss work.

The Malaria Menace

The stories of Mutai and Onkoba are not isolated incidents but rather a reflection of the struggles faced by individuals in regions where malaria is rampant and treatment options are limited. The World Health Organization’s 2023 malaria report paints a grim picture with a significant rise in malaria cases worldwide since the pandemic, recording 249 million cases in 2022.

Climate Change and Mosquito Populations

As the world seeks an effective response to this health crisis, the International Livestock and Research Institute (ILRI), Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI), and the Zoonotic Disease Unit have embarked on a unique mission. They are studying how climate change impacts mosquito populations and disease transmission. Employing weather stations and CDC light traps, these institutions are capturing mosquitoes, which are then identified by entomologists and molecular biologists at KEMRI and ILRI. The recent floods in the Horn of Africa have worsened the situation by creating more breeding grounds for mosquitoes, thus increasing the risk of vector-borne diseases like malaria.

Stepping Up the Fight Against Malaria

In a bid to curb the disease, the World Health Organization endorsed the first malaria vaccine, RTS,S (Mosquirix), in 2021, which offers about 30% protection. A second vaccine, R21 Matrix M, has also been endorsed, boasting a reported efficacy of over 75%. Both vaccines are due for deployment in several African countries in 2024. Meanwhile, organizations like GeoVax Labs, Inc. and Sail Biomedicines, Inc. are making significant strides in the fight against malaria. GeoVax has been granted a patent for a preventive and treatment vaccine, while Sail Biomedicines has received two grants from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to develop secreted monoclonal antibodies and vaccines for malaria.

In spite of these advancements, the fight against malaria is far from over. The disease, caused primarily by P. falciparum and P. vivax, continues to pose a global health threat, especially in Africa. As the world grapples with this challenge, it’s the stories of individuals like Mutai and Onkoba that remind us of the urgent need for effective, accessible, and affordable malaria treatment and prevention measures.

Climate & Environment Health Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

