The Art of Fulfilling Weekends: Expert Insights and a Health-conscious Chipotle Fan

The Art of Fulfilling Weekends: Expert Insights

Weekends, often seen as a refuge from the week’s relentless grind, can leave many feeling unfulfilled and drained. In the quest for rejuvenation, people often find themselves caught in a paradox of relaxation and responsibility. However, experts like Laura Vanderkam, time-management coach Alexis Haselberger, and many others, offer a different perspective on how to approach weekends for a truly fulfilling experience.

A Strategically Planned Weekend

Laura Vanderkam, the author of “168 Hours: You Have More Time Than You Think,” champions the concept of a slightly planned weekend as opposed to a blank slate of idleness. Vanderkam suggests planning three to five “anchor events” over the course of the weekend, with activities drawn from the realms of socializing, physical activity, and spiritual growth. These categories she posits, are the bedrock of a well-spent weekend, fostering a sense of fulfillment and rejuvenation.

Managing Relaxation and Responsibilities

Time-management coach Alexis Haselberger, underscores the crucial balance between relaxation and responsibilities. Haselberger advocates for a five-part division of the weekend to ensure a judicious distribution of time for tasks and leisure. This approach, she suggests, makes to-do lists more manageable and deters the pursuit of additional tasks once the current ones are completed.

Creating Lasting Memories

Avoiding the trap of passive activities like binge-watching Netflix or endlessly scrolling through social media is another key to a fulfilling weekend. The article recommends exploring new experiences and making lasting memories. These novel encounters not only enrich the quality of our time off but also imbue us with a sense of accomplishment and contentment.

