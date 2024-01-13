en English
Health

The Art of Fulfilling Weekends: Expert Insights and a Health-conscious Chipotle Fan

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:59 am EST
Weekends, often seen as a refuge from the week’s relentless grind, can leave many feeling unfulfilled and drained. In the quest for rejuvenation, people often find themselves caught in a paradox of relaxation and responsibility. However, experts like Laura Vanderkam, time-management coach Alexis Haselberger, and many others, offer a different perspective on how to approach weekends for a truly fulfilling experience.

A Strategically Planned Weekend

Laura Vanderkam, the author of “168 Hours: You Have More Time Than You Think,” champions the concept of a slightly planned weekend as opposed to a blank slate of idleness. Vanderkam suggests planning three to five “anchor events” over the course of the weekend, with activities drawn from the realms of socializing, physical activity, and spiritual growth. These categories she posits, are the bedrock of a well-spent weekend, fostering a sense of fulfillment and rejuvenation.

Managing Relaxation and Responsibilities

Time-management coach Alexis Haselberger, underscores the crucial balance between relaxation and responsibilities. Haselberger advocates for a five-part division of the weekend to ensure a judicious distribution of time for tasks and leisure. This approach, she suggests, makes to-do lists more manageable and deters the pursuit of additional tasks once the current ones are completed.

Creating Lasting Memories

Avoiding the trap of passive activities like binge-watching Netflix or endlessly scrolling through social media is another key to a fulfilling weekend. The article recommends exploring new experiences and making lasting memories. These novel encounters not only enrich the quality of our time off but also imbue us with a sense of accomplishment and contentment.

In a lighter vein, the narrative brings in the story of a devout Chipotle fan who embarked on a journey of health-conscious modifications to his orders. By making healthier choices and swapping his favorite meaty burrito for lighter options, he managed to shed 20 pounds in eight weeks, and significantly lowered his cholesterol levels, adding a distinctive flavor to the discourse on fulfilling weekends.

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

