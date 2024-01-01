en English
Health

The Art and Science of Multi-tasking: Impact on Safety and Productivity

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 1, 2024 at 6:58 pm EST
In the fast-paced world of today, multi-tasking has become a norm. However, the impact of multi-tasking on safety and productivity is increasingly under scrutiny. Research indicates that complex tasks such as driving while conversing over the phone can lead to a decrement in performance, owing to the competition for neural pathways in the brain, primarily involving the frontal cortex and parieto-cerebellar system.

Age and Multi-tasking

Adults are generally adept at multi-tasking due to brain capacity and experience, with the prefrontal cortex playing a crucial role in distributing cognitive resources. For children and those suffering from developmental coordination disorder, the ability to multi-task can be more challenging due to limited cognitive resources. Older adults also face difficulties while multi-tasking, often exhibiting slower and less fluid walking when performing simultaneous tasks, especially in complex environments.

Multi-tasking and its Impact on Safety

The safety implications of multi-tasking are frequently highlighted in domains such as aviation and healthcare, where attention divergence can lead to catastrophic consequences. Several incidents involving helicopters and aircraft have been reported due to human factors, maintenance distraction, and deficient operational control. Multi-tasking in such scenarios not only compromises safety but also impacts employee well-being.

Improving Multi-tasking Abilities

Despite the challenges, it’s noteworthy that multi-tasking abilities can be honed with practice. Regular training can enhance efficiency in attention division and distraction management. However, it’s essential to acknowledge the emotional and energy costs of multi-tasking. It can induce stress and fatigue, particularly under time pressure. Hence, there are instances where it’s prudent to focus on a single task to circumvent potential hazards and manage stress effectively.

Health Science & Technology
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

