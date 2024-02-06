The Alcannabist Launches New Kava-Infused Therapeutic Products

The Alcannabist, a leader in the cannabis industry and a subsidiary of Branded Legacy Inc., has broadened its horizons with the launch of a fresh range of Kava-based therapeutics. The VapeRx Anti Anxiety, ElixRx Migraine/Headache Support, and Mood Mix Capsules have been introduced to the market, marking the advent of a new era for the company.

Expanding the Kava Plus Line

Following the initial launch, The Alcannabist has plans to further extend its product offerings by introducing three new additions to their VapeRx line: VapeRx Plus Kava Anti Anxiety Rescue, VapeRx Plus Kava Sleep, and VapeRx Plus Kava Pain Management. Similarly, the ElixRx line is also set to be expanded with ElixRx Plus Kava Anti Anxiety, ElixRx Plus Kava Sleep, and ElixRx Plus Kava Pain Management. These forthcoming products will be part of the much-anticipated Kava Plus family of therapeutics.

Impetus for New Product Line

The introduction of these products stems from a successful demonstration of an extract to their kava suppliers, which resulted in an immediate white label contract. This development has been instrumental in the creation of the company's new line of products.

The Road Ahead

The Alcannabist is buoyant about the potential growth and success that these new additions could bring to their business. The company's CEO and COO have expressed their excitement about the potential of these new products and the positive feedback received so far. The strategic financial decision to introduce these products aims to strengthen Branded Legacy Inc.'s position in the market, fortifying The Alcannabist's foothold in the cannabis industry.