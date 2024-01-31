The 50 Sen Tea Stall: A Family's Gesture of Gratitude to a Supporting Community

Port Dickson, an idyllic coastal town in Malaysia, is home to a unique beverage stall that serves more than just refreshing drinks. Run by Yusnira Mukhtar, 42, and Rohaizad Abdul Khalid, 44, the stall, named Warung Teh 'O' 50 Sen, has become a symbol of gratitude and resilience for the local community. Its name, translating to '50 Sen Tea Stall,' reflects the affordable price at which the couple sells their tea, a simple yet heartwarming gesture of appreciation to the community that rallied behind them in their time of need.

Tea as a Token of Gratitude

The couple's journey to opening their tea stall was far from ordinary. Their daughter, Puteri Iris Sofea, was diagnosed with leukemia at the tender age of two. The diagnosis turned the family's life upside down, prompting Yusnira and Rohaizad to leave their jobs to care for their ailing daughter. In this challenging period, the community's generosity shone through. Contributions from colleagues, neighbors, and customers amounted to nearly RM20,000, significantly easing the family's financial burden.

A Community's Generosity and a Daughter's Recovery

Now, at the age of 14, Puteri Iris Sofea has triumphed over her illness. In response to this miracle and the community's unwavering support, the couple decided to give back in the best way they could. They set up Warung Teh 'O' 50 Sen, located at Jalan Pantai, Kampung Bagan Pinang. The stall offers both hot and iced versions of 'teh O' alongside other refreshing beverages like coconut shake. Traditional Malay dishes such as asam pedas and salai are also available at reasonable prices, making the stall a popular spot for locals and tourists alike.

More Than Just a Beverage Stall

The unique selling point of their stall - its name and the 50 sen tea - attracts an average of over 20 customers daily. Yet, it's not just the affordable prices that draw people in. Each cup of tea served is a reminder of the community's kindness and the family's gratitude. The stall stands as a testament to human resilience, generosity, and the power of community support, making each visit to Warung Teh 'O' 50 Sen a heartwarming and humbling experience.