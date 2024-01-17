Thailand's Land Bridge Project Faces Doubts and Covid-19 Vaccination Concerns Rise

Thailand's Prime Minister, Srettha Thavisin, made a notable appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, bringing to light the country's ambitious Land Bridge project. The project, targeting global investors, aims to revolutionize the nation's logistics landscape. However, the initiative is facing scrutiny due to logistical challenges that pose significant obstacles, particularly for oil shippers.

Logistical Challenges and Controversy Surrounding the Land Bridge Project

The Land Bridge would necessitate a substantial number of truck transfers to transport oil from Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs). This factor could potentially offset any cost and time advantages over traditional routes, such as the Malacca Strait. The National Economic and Social Development Council has raised doubts about the project's feasibility, and the government has dismissed proposals to incorporate oil pipelines.

The Office of Transport and Traffic Policy and Planning has projected high returns from the project, yet it has not offered transparent access to its assumptions. Furthermore, the Environmental Impact Assessment for the project is still pending. The absence of interest from major cargo carriers over the past two decades, since the proposal was initially made by Thaksin Shinawatra, indicates a lack of market demand for the Land Bridge.

Underreporting of Adverse Effects from Covid-19 Vaccinations

On a separate note, Thailand's Department of Disease Control clarified the information regarding the impact of the COVID-19 vaccine and adverse event surveillance. Globally, over 13 billion doses of COVID vaccines have been dispensed, and academic data corroborates their effectiveness in preventing severe illness and death.

However, public health experts Prof Thiravat Hemachudha and Panthep Puapongphan have expressed concerns about the underreporting of adverse effects from Covid-19 vaccinations in Thailand. They cautioned about attempts to conceal data, suggesting that the official figures of those affected are considerably understated. They emphasized the potential long-term health impacts of spike protein toxicity and other vaccine ingredients. They also advocated for the I-RECOVER post-vaccine treatment protocol and the necessity of maintaining adequate vitamin D3 levels for people battling vaccine-related health issues.