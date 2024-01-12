en English
Health

Thailand’s Cannabis Control: A Draft Bill Stirs Controversy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:42 pm EST
In the heart of Southeast Asia, Thailand finds itself at the center of a contentious debate over a draft bill on cannabis and hemp control. A nation once known for strict anti-drug laws, the proposed legislation has ignited controversy and public debate. The bill, currently under public hearing, seeks to impose stringent regulations on the use of cannabis, confining its use to medical purposes and staunchly prohibiting recreational consumption.

Unveiling the Controversial Draft Bill

The proposed law introduces uncompromising measures for cultivating cannabis. It requires growers to obtain explicit permission from authorities, moving away from the current system where growers simply notify authorities of their intentions. Violations of this proposed law open the door to severe penalties, including potential imprisonment and heavy fines.

The Decriminalization Dilemma

Advocates for cannabis decriminalization are up in arms, arguing that the draft bill contradicts the herb’s status as a legal substance in Thailand. Their concerns primarily revolve around the narrow interpretation of ‘recreational use’ under the proposed bill and the inconsistency in penalties, especially when compared to substances like methamphetamine, which carry a significantly lighter penalty.

A Call for Consideration and Consistency

Critics of the proposed bill highlight that the negative incidents related to cannabis since its decriminalization in Thailand are more a result of weak enforcement and legal loopholes than the plant itself. They propose that age restrictions, clearly defined consumption locations, and transparent labeling for cannabis products should be adequate control measures.

Simultaneously, there is a growing call for the Department of Traditional Medicines to promote responsible and holistic uses of the plant, coupled with a demand for increased investment in research. The Thai government and the Public Health Ministry are receiving a resounding appeal to consider public sentiment and input while shaping an effective and inclusive cannabis law.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

