Health

Thailand’s Cabinet Kickstarts 2024 with Key Policy Discussions and Visa Waivers

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:28 pm EST
Thailand’s Cabinet Kickstarts 2024 with Key Policy Discussions and Visa Waivers

Thailand’s first Cabinet meeting of 2024 began with a traditional merit-making ceremony at the Santimaitri Building in the Government House. The agenda, outlining the country’s governmental focus on healthcare, trade, energy, and human rights, was filled with pressing matters expected to shape Thailand’s future.

Key Discussions: From Fiscal Policies to Human Rights

The meeting revolved around the impending deliberation of the fiscal 2024 budget bill scheduled for January 3 to 5. The proposed budget, a sum of 3.48 trillion baht, is set to be a linchpin in Thailand’s policy-making and development efforts. Among the key policy updates were amendments to the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand free trade agreement tabled by the Ministry of Commerce, which are expected to reshape the economic landscape.

The Energy Ministry introduced measures to stabilize diesel fuel prices at 30 baht per liter until March, an initiative backed by the Office of Oil Fuel Fund. This particular move reflects the government’s commitment to maintaining economic stability, particularly in the energy sector.

Focus on Healthcare and Immigration

In healthcare, the Public Health Ministry presented plans to enhance the Universal Healthcare Scheme, also known as the 30 Baht Plus scheme. The proposed improvements are aimed at expanding disease coverage, increasing the number of participating medical facilities, and simplifying patient access through the use of ID cards. In a related development, the Senate’s Secretariat presented a study on healthcare for an aging population, conducted by the Senate’s ad hoc community on public health. These steps underscore the government’s dedication to fostering a robust healthcare system.

The National Human Rights Commission put forward new regulations on underage marriage and procedures for migrants in Thailand who are unable to return to their home countries. These regulations align with international human rights standards, reflecting the country’s commitment to uphold human rights principles within its borders.

Boosting Tourism Through Bilateral Agreements

On the tourism front, Thailand and China have reached a bilateral agreement to permanently waive visa requirements for travelers from March 1, 2024. This move is part of an aggressive push to stimulate Thailand’s key tourism industry, which has been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The visa exemption for Chinese tourists is expected to attract more visitors, thereby rejuvenating Thailand’s tourism economy.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

