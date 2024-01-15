Thai Scientists Unveil Potential Threats to Human Health from Pets

In the bustling city of Bangkok, a diligent team of scientists at Chulalongkorn University’s veterinary science department, under the leadership of Prof Somporn Techangamsuwan, is breaking new grounds in the study of diseases in pets, keenly identifying potential threats to human health. Pets, often considered family members, can unfortunately serve as carriers of diseases transmissible to humans. The list includes rabies, cat scratch fever, and canine coronavirus, as well as fungal infections such as sporothrix and ringworm.

‘One Health’: A Unified Vision

The ‘One Health’ concept, spotlighting the interconnectedness of human, animal, and ecosystem health, emphasizes the crucial importance of surveillance in domestic animals. Compared to wildlife and livestock, our pets have often been overlooked in this aspect. As much as we cherish their companionship, their potential role in disease transmission cannot be neglected.

A Call for Increased Surveillance

The routine monitoring of pets for pathogens, while not widespread, is a strategy recommended by experts to ramp up efforts to prevent the transmission of emerging diseases. Prof Techangamsuwan’s team, in their relentless pursuit, have made significant discoveries including new viruses in pets. These include a novel circovirus and, notably, the first canine pneumoviruses detected in Asia.

Unearthing New Threats

The team also detected Sars-Cov-2 in several cats and dogs, confirming a distressing possibility – transmission between pets and their caretakers. While the risk of disease transmission from pets to humans is relatively low, these findings underscore the importance of ongoing surveillance to track viral evolution and the potential for new epidemics originating from pets.

Therefore, pet owners are advised to stay informed, vaccinate their pets, practice good hygiene, and not to abandon their pets out of fear. Rather, this knowledge should inspire us to take better care of our pets, and by extension, ourselves.