Thai Officials Allege Under-reporting of Long COVID Cases: Call for Increased Transparency

Thiravat Hemachudha, head of the Thai Red Cross Emerging Infectious Disease Health Science Centre, and Panthep Puapongpan, dean of the Faculty of Oriental Medicine at Rangsit University, have taken an unambiguous stand against what they perceive as an intentional downplay of Long COVID cases and their severity. A joint statement from the two officials alleges that a lack of transparency is leading to insufficient awareness of Long COVID complications among the populace, particularly those who have been infected by COVID-19 or have received multiple vaccinations. This, they argue, is resulting in subpar treatment for sufferers.

The Underlying Issue

The term Long COVID refers to a wide range of symptoms that can linger for weeks to years after the initial infection, with potential for relapse. The symptoms vary from person to person, ranging from general fatigue and malaise to more severe neurological and respiratory issues. According to Thiravat and Panthep, this phenomenon is largely under-reported and concealed, depriving patients of appropriate care and the broader community of vital information.

Unveiling the Studies

The statement referenced a follow-up study that revealed possible brain deterioration in Long COVID patients within a year after vaccination, even in asymptomatic individuals. This study raises critical questions about the potential long-term impacts of COVID-19 on neurological health, even among those who initially present with no symptoms. Furthermore, the statement cites another study from the Faculty of Medicine at Ramathibodi Hospital, which suggests that T-Cells might weaken after the third COVID-19 vaccination. This finding hints at a possible compromise of the immune system due to excessive vaccinations.

A Call for Transparency

Thiravat and Panthep strongly urge healthcare professionals across various disciplines to share their knowledge and treatments for Long COVID. They also call upon authorities to disclose the truth about Long COVID, enabling citizens to make informed decisions about vaccinations. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, the need for transparency and shared understanding proves to be more crucial than ever.