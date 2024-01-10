THABISO Youth Centre and Mpilo Central Hospital Launch Mortuary Science School

In an unprecedented move, THABISO Youth Centre, a renowned skills development institution, has joined forces with Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo to launch a unique Mortuary Science and Undertaking School. This remarkable initiative is aimed at addressing the rising demand for professional training in mortuary science and undertaking—a field often enveloped in controversy but undeniably vital to society.

Meeting the Demand for Mortuary Science

Recognizing the necessity and significance of this often misunderstood profession, the director of Thabiso Youth Centre, Michael Makuchete, has embraced the daunting aspects of the field. He emphasizes the importance of this work, despite the challenges it may pose, as a crucial service that needs to be performed diligently and professionally.

Enrollment and Curriculum

The Mortuary Science and Undertaking School is already showing promise, having admitted seven attaches in the Chitungwiza cohort and commencing the enrollment process in Bulawayo. The curriculum has been meticulously designed to cover a broad spectrum of mortuary work, such as laws related to death and burial, duties of mortuary attendants, cremation, embalming, funeral directing, and the essential health and safety protocols in a mortuary setting.

Preparing Students for Global Opportunities

The program aims not only to equip students with the necessary skills for the local market but also to prepare them for opportunities in the mortuary science field internationally. With this initiative, THABISO Youth Centre and Mpilo Central Hospital are pioneering a new era in professional training, transforming perceptions and building competence in a field that is both essential and often overlooked.