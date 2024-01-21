Texting the Deceased: A Modern Coping Mechanism for Grief

The recent phenomenon of texting deceased loved ones as a grief coping mechanism is gathering attention. Dr. Sheri Jacobson, a renowned therapist, elaborates on this, revealing how maintaining a connection with the departed can help individuals deal with abrupt loss. This practice has been adopted by various people, including celebrities and the parents of the late 17-year-old Charlie Cosser, who tragically lost his life to a fatal stabbing.

Texting as a Coping Mechanism

Dr. Sheri Jacobson suggests that this behavior forms a part of the natural grieving process. It can be cathartic, serving as an emotional outlet for those grappling with the stark reality of loss. It allows the bereaved to maintain a sense of connection, fulfilling the human need to express emotions, especially in times of profound grief.

A Word of Caution

However, Dr. Jacobson also warns against excessive dependence on this coping mechanism. It should not interfere with daily life or become a crutch that impedes the healing process. She advises that while it is essential to acknowledge and express grief, it is equally important to gradually transition away from messaging the deceased.

Effective Transition Strategies

Dr. Jacobson suggests several strategies to assist this transition. These include going cold turkey, planned reduction, substitution with other activities, integrating self-care elements, seeking professional help, ensuring accountability, and considering an assisted method with a therapist. It is imperative, she stresses, to honor one's feelings throughout the grieving process, allowing for the messiness of grief, and seeking social support when needed.

In the intricate dance of life and death, such coping mechanisms serve as lifelines, helping individuals navigate the turbulent waters of grief. However, while unconventional, the practice of texting loved ones post-death offers a poignant reminder of the enduring human spirit and the power of connection, even in the face of irrevocable loss.