Texas’s Hays County Partners with Evoke Wellness: A Step Forward for Mental Health Support

In a significant stride towards a more empathetic approach to individuals suffering from mental health issues tangled with the law, Hays County, Texas, has established a partnership with Evoke Wellness, a San Marcos-based treatment center. This endeavor, executed via the Hays County Mental Health Court, aims to provide substance abuse treatment services to court participants, irrespective of their insurance status.

Breaking the Cycle of Incarceration

The Mental Health Court serves as an alternative to the usual incarceration for individuals whose mental health conditions have contributed to their legal issues. Since its inception in 2022, the court has enrolled 20 individuals, providing them a chance to break the cycle of incarceration and get the help they need.

A Year-Long Recovery Journey

The participants partake in a year-long program that includes maintaining sobriety, taking prescribed medications, and undergoing therapy. This comprehensive approach ensures that each participant is given the necessary tools to manage their mental health conditions and stay clear of any further legal entanglements.

Evoke Wellness: A New Ally

With the partnership with Evoke Wellness, participants will now have access to detox, residential inpatient treatment, and intensive outpatient treatment. The court has set aside $45,000 to assist with treatment costs, while Evoke Wellness has pledged to offer five scholarships for those unable to afford treatment. Such measures reflect the county’s commitment to supporting these individuals in their journey towards recovery and reintegration into society.

Among 254 counties in Texas, only 25 have a mental health court. Hays County’s initiative underscores its unique support system for those at the intersection of mental health and the criminal justice system, setting an example for other counties to follow.