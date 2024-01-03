en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Texas’s Hays County Partners with Evoke Wellness: A Step Forward for Mental Health Support

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:11 pm EST
Texas’s Hays County Partners with Evoke Wellness: A Step Forward for Mental Health Support

In a significant stride towards a more empathetic approach to individuals suffering from mental health issues tangled with the law, Hays County, Texas, has established a partnership with Evoke Wellness, a San Marcos-based treatment center. This endeavor, executed via the Hays County Mental Health Court, aims to provide substance abuse treatment services to court participants, irrespective of their insurance status.

Breaking the Cycle of Incarceration

The Mental Health Court serves as an alternative to the usual incarceration for individuals whose mental health conditions have contributed to their legal issues. Since its inception in 2022, the court has enrolled 20 individuals, providing them a chance to break the cycle of incarceration and get the help they need.

A Year-Long Recovery Journey

The participants partake in a year-long program that includes maintaining sobriety, taking prescribed medications, and undergoing therapy. This comprehensive approach ensures that each participant is given the necessary tools to manage their mental health conditions and stay clear of any further legal entanglements.

Evoke Wellness: A New Ally

With the partnership with Evoke Wellness, participants will now have access to detox, residential inpatient treatment, and intensive outpatient treatment. The court has set aside $45,000 to assist with treatment costs, while Evoke Wellness has pledged to offer five scholarships for those unable to afford treatment. Such measures reflect the county’s commitment to supporting these individuals in their journey towards recovery and reintegration into society.

Among 254 counties in Texas, only 25 have a mental health court. Hays County’s initiative underscores its unique support system for those at the intersection of mental health and the criminal justice system, setting an example for other counties to follow.

0
Health Law United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Patient's Account Exposes Healthcare Crisis at New Brunswick Hospital

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Ghana's Economic Recovery May Be a Long Haul: Economist Bokpin

By Ebenezer Mensah

Biden's Sunburned Vacation: A Personal Retreat Amid Political Criticism

By Momen Zellmi

Joyful Beginnings: Belize Celebrates New Year’s Day with Birth of Four Babies

By Nitish Verma

San Diego Board of Supervisors Ponders Initiatives to Address Homeless ...
@Health · 1 min
San Diego Board of Supervisors Ponders Initiatives to Address Homeless ...
heart comment 0
Groundbreaking Acne Vaccine on the Horizon: UC San Diego’s Potential Skincare Revolution

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Groundbreaking Acne Vaccine on the Horizon: UC San Diego's Potential Skincare Revolution
Groundbreaking Acne Vaccine on the Horizon: A Potential Revolution in Dermatology

By Waqas Arain

Groundbreaking Acne Vaccine on the Horizon: A Potential Revolution in Dermatology
Stoan Seate’s Resilience: Surviving Gas Explosion and Embracing Life

By Israel Ojoko

Stoan Seate's Resilience: Surviving Gas Explosion and Embracing Life
Breast Cancer in Dogs: Recognizing the Signs and Ensuring Early Detection

By Dil Bar Irshad

Breast Cancer in Dogs: Recognizing the Signs and Ensuring Early Detection
Latest Headlines
World News
James Monroe Mavericks Triumph in New River CTC Invitational
14 seconds
James Monroe Mavericks Triumph in New River CTC Invitational
Patient's Account Exposes Healthcare Crisis at New Brunswick Hospital
18 seconds
Patient's Account Exposes Healthcare Crisis at New Brunswick Hospital
Asantehene Advocates for Peace and Reconciliation in Bawku
33 seconds
Asantehene Advocates for Peace and Reconciliation in Bawku
Injury-hit Real Madrid Poised for Victory Against Mallorca in Upcoming La Liga Clash
38 seconds
Injury-hit Real Madrid Poised for Victory Against Mallorca in Upcoming La Liga Clash
A Plea for Electoral Transparency: PIL Seeks 100% VVPAT Count in Upcoming Elections
52 seconds
A Plea for Electoral Transparency: PIL Seeks 100% VVPAT Count in Upcoming Elections
Major Shake-Up in Cricket West Indies' Selection Panel
55 seconds
Major Shake-Up in Cricket West Indies' Selection Panel
Dan Henderson Reflects on His MMA Career, Compares Jon Jones to Lance Armstrong
55 seconds
Dan Henderson Reflects on His MMA Career, Compares Jon Jones to Lance Armstrong
Ghana's Economic Recovery May Be a Long Haul: Economist Bokpin
57 seconds
Ghana's Economic Recovery May Be a Long Haul: Economist Bokpin
Donovan Williams Powers Santa Cruz to Victory in NBA G League Game
58 seconds
Donovan Williams Powers Santa Cruz to Victory in NBA G League Game
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 mins
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
15 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
1 hour
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
5 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
5 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app