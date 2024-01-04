en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Texas Sees Holiday Surge in Flu Cases: Health Experts Urge Caution

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:28 pm EST
Texas Sees Holiday Surge in Flu Cases: Health Experts Urge Caution

Texas is grappling with a rise in respiratory illnesses, specifically influenza, during the holiday season. A 4.59% increase in positive flu tests was reported in a single week, according to the Texas Influenza Surveillance Report. This surge was accompanied by a decrease in patient visits for influenza-like illnesses.

Widespread Flu Activity in Tarrant County

Tarrant County has reported widespread flu-like activity. At the forefront of this health crisis is Cook Children’s Medical Center-Fort Worth, which recorded over 350 positive flu cases in one week. The wave of illnesses follows historical trends that suggest a post-holiday increase in flu cases due to travel and gatherings.

Concerning Numbers in Dallas County

Dallas County is also witnessing a surge, with nearly 500 cases of flu reported at Children’s Health in December. However, the first week of January saw a decline to just above 100 flu cases systemwide. This decline, while providing a brief respite, does not alleviate the concerns of health experts.

Implications and Preventive Measures

Healthcare professionals are advising the public to be vigilant in monitoring for fever and to seek medical attention if symptoms worsen or do not improve after five days. Vaccination is highly recommended as the flu season continues. This measure can reduce symptom severity and prevent complications. The flu season’s surge is a stark reminder of the importance of preventive healthcare measures in safeguarding public health.

0
Health United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
55 seconds ago
Passenger Finds Worm in Train Meal: A Wake-Up Call for Food Safety on Indian Railways
On a routine journey from Ahmedabad to Mumbai aboard the Tejas Express, a passenger was served more than just his breakfast. Priyen Shah, a professional manager, found himself face-to-face with a worm in his upma, a traditional Indian breakfast dish. The unsettling discovery took place in the C-7 coach of the train, prompting serious questions
Passenger Finds Worm in Train Meal: A Wake-Up Call for Food Safety on Indian Railways
Wichita Salvation Army's $800k Initiative: A Beacon for Recovery
4 mins ago
Wichita Salvation Army's $800k Initiative: A Beacon for Recovery
Sleep Health: A Silent Epidemic Uncovered in 2023
4 mins ago
Sleep Health: A Silent Epidemic Uncovered in 2023
Groundbreaking Research Paves Way for Regulating Protein Translation in Mammalian Cells
2 mins ago
Groundbreaking Research Paves Way for Regulating Protein Translation in Mammalian Cells
Global Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market Poised for Significant Growth
2 mins ago
Global Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market Poised for Significant Growth
Ascend Vision Partners Joins Forces with Bay Area Retina Consultants to Enhance Eye Care Services
3 mins ago
Ascend Vision Partners Joins Forces with Bay Area Retina Consultants to Enhance Eye Care Services
Latest Headlines
World News
Passenger Finds Worm in Train Meal: A Wake-Up Call for Food Safety on Indian Railways
55 seconds
Passenger Finds Worm in Train Meal: A Wake-Up Call for Food Safety on Indian Railways
Austin Ekeler: End of an Era with the Los Angeles Chargers?
2 mins
Austin Ekeler: End of an Era with the Los Angeles Chargers?
Carolina Panthers' Players Recognized as Alternates for NFC Pro Bowl Despite Tough Season
2 mins
Carolina Panthers' Players Recognized as Alternates for NFC Pro Bowl Despite Tough Season
Logan Paul and Patrick Mahomes Trade Accolades in Playful Social Media Video
2 mins
Logan Paul and Patrick Mahomes Trade Accolades in Playful Social Media Video
Philadelphia Police Department's First DEI Officer Terminated Ahead of New Administration
2 mins
Philadelphia Police Department's First DEI Officer Terminated Ahead of New Administration
Groundbreaking Research Paves Way for Regulating Protein Translation in Mammalian Cells
2 mins
Groundbreaking Research Paves Way for Regulating Protein Translation in Mammalian Cells
Austin Ekeler’s Uncertain Future with LA Chargers Amidst Declining Performance
2 mins
Austin Ekeler’s Uncertain Future with LA Chargers Amidst Declining Performance
California Legislative Session Interrupted by Protesters Demanding Cease-fire
2 mins
California Legislative Session Interrupted by Protesters Demanding Cease-fire
Global Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market Poised for Significant Growth
2 mins
Global Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics Market Poised for Significant Growth
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app