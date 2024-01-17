Texas Health Resources Teams Up With Gallup for Groundbreaking Nutrition Security Study

In an unprecedented move, Texas Health Resources has teamed up with Gallup to launch a pioneering nutrition security study in the underserved counties of Tarrant, Dallas, and Collin in Texas. The primary objective of the study is to gain a deeper understanding of the challenges faced in obtaining healthy food and to subsequently boost the accessibility of fresh fruits and vegetables in North Texas.

The Study: A Closer Look

The study is set to commence with interviews in ZIP code areas showcasing the most significant need. This will be followed by focus groups and interviews with a range of stakeholder groups. An anticipated outcome of the study, expected later in the year, is visual representations depicting the community's perception of their food environment. The ultimate goal is to use these findings to inform and expand the health system's programs that can provide long-term solutions to increase access to nutritious foods in North Texas.

Nutrition Security: An Imperative

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, nutrition security is defined as having consistent access to affordable, health-promoting foods and beverages. The launch of this study by Texas Health Resources, a nonprofit health system that caters to more patients in North Texas than any other provider, underscores the organization's commitment to improving community health. It also aims to provide a full continuum of care across 16 counties.

A Noteworthy Contribution

This research aligns with Texas Health's mission to improve community health and build upon their remarkable contribution. Since 2020, Texas Health has donated over 1.1 million pounds of fresh produce to individuals in Tarrant County. This initiative demonstrates their consistent efforts to enhance nutrition security, including providing free produce and healthy foods in schools and community centers, and expanding these initiatives to include areas of Dallas County and beyond.