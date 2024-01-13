en English
Health

Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Warming Hearts on TikTok

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:25 am EST
Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Warming Hearts on TikTok

When Dr. Phil Masterson, a 69-year-old emergency room physician from Dallas, Texas, decided to retire, he chose not to simply walk away. Instead, he laced up his roller skates, carved his way through the hospital corridors, and skated straight into the hearts of millions.

A Unique Celebration

Dr. Masterson has always been known for his unconventional methods. His retirement celebration was no different. As he glided past bewildered colleagues and patients, his infectious laughter echoed through the halls of the hospital he had served for nearly 40 years. The moment of jubilation was captured on video and shared on TikTok, where it quickly went viral, amassing over 1.7 million views.

Infectious Enthusiasm

The clip showcased more than just Dr. Masterson’s skating skills. It highlighted his joy at concluding his career and the light-hearted spirit he wished to share on his last day. The video resonated deeply with viewers, many of whom commented on the doctor’s positivity and infectious enthusiasm. In a world often filled with somber news, this was a welcome splash of joy.

The Human Side of Healthcare

Dr. Masterson’s unconventional send-off served as a reminder of the human side of healthcare professionals. His choice to celebrate through skating not only brought smiles to those around him but also to a wider audience on social media. The event underscores the impact of social media in sharing feel-good stories and demonstrating the humanity behind the healthcare industry.

As for Dr. Masterson, his roller-skating days are far from over. Now that he’s retired, he plans to move to Spain with his wife and pick up old hobbies, which, unsurprisingly, include more roller-skating. His story is a testament to the power of positivity, the importance of enjoying life, and the impact one person can have on others, whether it’s in a hospital corridor or on a global social media platform.

Health Social Issues Society
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

