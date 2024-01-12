Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Video Goes Viral

Dr. Phil Masterson, a veteran emergency room physician from Dallas, Texas, concluded his remarkable 40-year medical career on a high note, literally on wheels. On his last shift, he skated through the hospital halls, leaving a trail of joy and laughter among his staff. This heartwarming event was immortalized in a video shared on TikTok by Masterson’s daughter, Nichole Masterson, which swiftly went viral, racking up over 1.7 million views. The video serves as a testament to the exhilaration Dr. Masterson experienced as he transitioned into retirement, a refreshing deviation from the somber aura that usually surrounds such transitions.

A Retirement Well Celebrated

Before his final act, Dr. Masterson, known for his lively spirit, had jestingly suggested streaking through the emergency room armed with nothing but a cowboy hat and boots. However, he opted for a more decorous surprise by choosing to roller skate, a hobby he has cherished throughout his life. He often used roller skating as a stress reliever during his medical school days and throughout his career.

Looking Forward to Retirement

Expressing his delight about embarking on the next chapter of life, Dr. Masterson has grand plans for his retirement. Along with his wife, Sherry Masterson, who also recently retired from the medical field, he plans to temporarily relocate to Spain. Their aim is to immerse themselves in the Spanish culture for a year, enriching their retiree life with new experiences and encounters. Apart from the cultural exploration, Dr. Masterson is eager to rekindle his old hobbies. He looks forward to playing the trumpet, an instrument he used to play, and indulging in the study of art, a subject that has always fascinated him.

Leaving Behind a Legacy

Dr. Masterson leaves behind a legacy not only as a dedicated physician but also as a man who knew how to celebrate life’s milestones with gusto. His roller-skating exit from his career serves as an inspiring reminder that joy can be found in all stages of life, even in transitions that may seem daunting. His advice to others is simple but profound: enjoy life as much as possible.