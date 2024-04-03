Tetsworth Mother and Daughter Battle ADHD Medication Shortage Amid Supply Crisis

Emma Redman, a resident of Tetsworth, Oxfordshire, along with her 15-year-old daughter, is grappling with the challenge of accessing essential ADHD medication, highlighting a broader issue of drug shortages impacting patients. Both mother and daughter depend on this medication to manage daily life effectively, facing significant hurdles due to ongoing supply chain disruptions. ADHD Oxfordshire has recognized the local difficulties in obtaining medication reviews, prompting government intervention aimed at mitigating the shortages.

Understanding ADHD and Medication Importance

ADHD, characterized by symptoms such as mood swings and concentration difficulties, necessitates consistent medication for those diagnosed to lead a relatively normal life. For Emma and her daughter, the medication is crucial to "normalise the levels of our brain so that we're able to function as we should," Emma explains. Transitioning from a private