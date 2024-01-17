Testosterone Treatment Increases Fracture Risk in Men with Hypogonadism, TRAVERSE Subtrial Reveals

In a surprising twist to medical understanding, a subtrial of the TRAVERSE study published in the New England Journal of Medicine has found that testosterone treatment does not protect against fractures in men suffering from hypogonadism. Rather, it increases the fracture risk significantly compared to a placebo treatment. The study monitored 91 men treated with testosterone and 64 men given a placebo over a median period of 3.19 years. It was observed that the majority of fractures, particularly in ribs, wrists, and ankles, were trauma-related, often caused by falls. These types of fractures are typically linked with low bone mineral density and a higher risk of future fractures and mortality.

Unexpected Findings Challenge Previous Assumptions

The findings have taken the medical community by surprise as testosterone was previously believed to potentially decrease fracture risk by enhancing bone structure. The researchers suggest that the increased fracture risk could stem from behavioral changes leading to increased physical activity, rather than a direct impact on bone strength.

Broader Implications of Testosterone Treatment

The broader TRAVERSE findings presented at ENDO 2023 indicated that testosterone was noninferior to placebo for major adverse cardiac events in men with or at high risk for cardiovascular disease. However, testosterone was linked to higher rates of atrial fibrillation, acute kidney injury, and pulmonary embolism. Thus, the increased risks linked with testosterone treatment outweigh the benefits, such as improved sexual function and mood.

Future Studies Needed

Despite its significant findings, the study had several limitations. It did not assess physical activity, risk-taking behavior, bone density, and structure. Therefore, future research is recommended to measure behavior and physical function that could affect fracture risk. In conclusion, the study suggests that testosterone treatment in men with hypogonadism is not worth the risks it poses.