Fitness

Testing Fitness Relative to Age: A DIY Guide

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:32 am EST
Testing Fitness Relative to Age: A DIY Guide

Physical fitness is a significant determinant of longevity, and understanding one’s fitness level relative to their age can be a powerful tool in promoting healthier lifestyles. In an era where health consciousness is becoming more prevalent, top exercise experts shed light on easy do-it-yourself methods to test one’s fitness levels. The cornerstones of these methods are five crucial elements: balance, mobility, grip strength, stamina, and overall fitness.

Balance and the Stork Test

A 2022 Brazilian study emphasized the importance of balance, an essential component of fitness and longevity. The research revealed an 84 percent higher risk of death from any cause among individuals aged 51 and older who could not balance on one leg for 10 seconds. The inability to complete the balance test doubled every five years among the participants. Two simple tests to assess balance are the stork test and the advanced stork test, both of which can be done at home and provide valuable insights on balance strength and areas for improvement.

Assessing Mobility and Grip Strength

Mobility, another crucial factor in overall fitness, can be assessed through the heel-toe walk. This test measures one’s ability to maintain a straight line while walking heel-to-toe, reflecting their mobility and agility. On the other hand, the sinking yogi move tests flexibility and maneuverability, key aspects of physical health often overlooked. The dead hang exercise, recommended to assess grip strength and muscle health, is a simple yet effective way to test one’s physical fitness. Grip strength is a strong predictor of overall health and has been linked to longevity in numerous studies.

Stamina and Overall Fitness

Stamina, a reflection of cardiovascular health and endurance, can be tested through simple drills such as running or walking a mile and performing 30-20-10 intervals. These tests not only serve as an assessment but also as exercises that can help improve stamina over time. The overall fitness test, which includes various components such as heart health, balance, agility, core and leg strength, and flexibility, provides a comprehensive overview of one’s physical health. A simple sit-to-stand test can be a valuable tool in assessing overall fitness and potential longevity, as demonstrated on the Today show.

The Importance of Regular Fitness Testing

These DIY fitness tests serve as benchmarks for what is considered healthy for different age groups. They offer a practical and straightforward way for individuals to assess their fitness levels and identify areas that need improvement. However, it is essential to remember that these tests should be used alongside regular check-ups with a healthcare professional for a comprehensive understanding of health. As we step into the new year, these tests and corresponding exercises provide a valuable roadmap for individuals to improve their fitness levels, promoting a healthier lifestyle for the year ahead.

Fitness Health Lifestyle
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

