Tesamorelin: A Potential Solution for Managing Side Effects of HIV Treatment

In a groundbreaking study, it was revealed that tesamorelin, a growth hormone-releasing factor analogue, can significantly reduce visceral adipose tissue (VAT) and improve lipid profiles in HIV-infected patients undergoing antiretroviral therapy (ART). This effect was noticed without any significant impact on glucose levels over a span of 52 weeks.

Counteracting Side Effects of Antiretroviral Therapy

Patients with HIV, who are on ART, often face challenges like abdominal fat accumulation, dyslipidemia, and insulin resistance. These complications increase their risk of cardiovascular diseases and affect their adherence to ART due to a negative body image. The recent study offers hope for these patients as tesamorelin has shown potential in reducing these side effects.

Study Design and Findings

The study, which included a 26-week randomized phase followed by a 26-week extension phase, discovered that the reductions in VAT and triglycerides were persistent throughout the treatment duration. However, these effects did not continue post-treatment. The treatment was well tolerated, and no clinically significant changes in glucose parameters were observed during the extension phase. This study was approved by the Institutional Review Board at each site, and safety was monitored by a data and safety monitoring board.

Need for Ongoing Therapy

While the treatment offered benefits in terms of VAT reduction and lipid profile improvement, the study noted that the effects were not durable beyond the cessation of treatment. This highlights the need for ongoing therapy to maintain benefits. Baseline characteristics were compared using statistical methods, and adverse events and body composition were assessed throughout the study. The potential for tesamorelin to replace the current formulation for reducing excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected adults is being considered.