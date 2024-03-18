Terry Dubrow Plans Ozempic Return, Cites Weight Loss Miracle Despite Quitting

At the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards, Terry Dubrow, the renowned plastic surgeon and Botched star, expressed his desire to resume taking Ozempic, an FDA-approved medication known for its weight loss properties. Dubrow, who had previously halted its use due to adverse effects on his eating enjoyment, described the drug as akin to 'the new Botox' for its impressive results.

Ozempic's Hollywood Appeal

Ozempic, initially approved for managing type 2 diabetes, has garnered attention in Hollywood circles for its weight loss benefits. Dubrow's candid account highlights a growing trend among celebrities and the public alike, seeking effective weight management solutions. Despite its primary function, Ozempic's impact on satiety has made it a sought-after option for those outside the diabetic community, including Dubrow, who admits to being a 'huge fan' despite some setbacks.

Personal Journey with Ozempic

Dubrow's personal experience with Ozempic offers an insight into the drug's effects and its potential drawbacks. After initially trying the medication out of curiosity and experiencing noticeable weight loss, he faced 'low-grade nausea' among other side effects. These issues, coupled with the loss of the joy of eating, led him to quit. However, Dubrow's planned return to Ozempic post-vacation underscores the drug's compelling allure, balanced against its impact on lifestyle and well-being.

Family Perspectives and Broader Implications

Heather Dubrow, Terry's wife, shared a lighter perspective on her husband's discontinuation of Ozempic, joking about the return of pasta and bread to their lives. This personal anecdote sheds light on the broader implications of such weight loss solutions, touching on lifestyle changes, family dynamics, and the pursuit of balance between health benefits and life's pleasures. As Ozempic continues to gain popularity, stories like Dubrow's contribute to the ongoing discussion about weight management, health, and the lengths to which individuals will go to achieve their desired physique.

As Terry Dubrow contemplates a return to Ozempic, his journey with the drug highlights a complex interplay between health, aesthetics, and personal satisfaction. The 'miracle' of Ozempic, as Dubrow describes it, offers a glimpse into the future of weight management and cosmetic interventions, raising questions about their long-term impacts and the societal values they reflect.