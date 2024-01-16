Terry Crews: The Power of Discipline in Attaining Fitness and Spiritual Growth

At a striking 55 years, Terry Crews, the charismatic host of 'America's Got Talent,' is a testament to the power of a disciplined lifestyle, rigorous health routines, and a positive outlook. At an age where most people grapple with the effects of aging, Crews continues to maintain an incredible physique and a vibrant spirit, attributes he credits to his strict regimen of intermittent fasting, a focused sleep schedule, and unwavering commitment to fitness.

Marrying Fitness and Sleep: A New Chapter with Natrol

In a recent move that mirrors his life's principles, Crews has partnered with Natrol, stepping into the role of sleep and fitness ambassador. His new association saw him participate as a fitness coach at Barry's 'Wake Up Hour' class in Venice, California. Here, he emphasized the importance of discipline not just for physical benefits, but also as a tool for spiritual growth, teaching oneself the power of restraint.

A Talk with GQ: Revealing a Disciplined Life

In a recent conversation with GQ, Crews shared insights into his disciplined lifestyle. He talked about being gentler with himself and the transformative concept of taking responsibility for one's life. He considers sleep, often overlooked in the hustle of modern life, as non-negotiable. Overworking and work addiction, he explained, are destructive forces that he confronted head-on twelve years ago. Since then, he has maintained a strict sleep schedule, going to bed no later than 8 p.m.

Daily Routines: A Peek into Crews' Life

Crews' daily routine is a study in discipline and consistency. His commitment to health is evident in a 20-year-old vitamin regimen, which includes the incorporation of melatonin for a better sleep cycle. His food intake begins with amino acids and water, with actual food not entering the equation until 2 p.m. or later. His meals are focused on a low carb, high fat, and high protein diet. This approach to eating, combined with his rigorous fitness regimen, is what Crews credits for his remarkable physique and vitality at 55.