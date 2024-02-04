Terrain Wellness: Championing Lifestyle Choices in Cancer Prevention

As cancer rates continue to climb, with an estimated two million new cases expected in the U.S. this year alone, the importance of proactive prevention efforts has never been more critical. Kelsey Galyon, a health restoration practitioner at Terrain Wellness in Knoxville, Tennessee, along with co-owner Dr. Ebi Erdene, are at the forefront of this battle against cancer, emphasizing the transformative power of lifestyle choices in cancer prevention.

Prevention: The First Line of Defense

According to the World Health Organization, 30 to 50 percent of all cancer cases are preventable, largely through healthy lifestyle changes and reductions in environmental risk factors. At Terrain Wellness, a holistic wellness center, Galyon and Erdene guide their patients towards these crucial lifestyle modifications, focusing on elements such as diet, physical activity, and avoidance of carcinogens.

The Role of Lifestyle Choices

From the food we consume to the habits we cultivate, lifestyle choices play a pivotal role in determining our health trajectory. The American Cancer Society cautions that certain behaviors such as smoking, alcohol consumption, and maintaining an unhealthy diet can significantly increase the likelihood of developing cancer. On the flip side, positive lifestyle choices like physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, and a diet rich in fruits and vegetables can pave the way towards an improved overall well-being.

Supporting Patients Post-Diagnosis

Beyond prevention, Terrain Wellness also extends its support to those who have been diagnosed with cancer. With a focus on improving treatment outcomes and reducing side effects, the wellness center underscores the importance of lifestyle choices not just in preventing cancer, but also in managing and recovering from the disease. Galyon's vision for a more proactive approach to prevention extends beyond cancer; she advocates that such lifestyle adjustments can also prevent other chronic diseases, such as diabetes.