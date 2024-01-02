Tennessee Lieutenant Governor to Miss Legislative Session Start Due to Surgery

Respected Tennessee Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally will not be able to attend the opening of the state’s legislative session, scheduled for January 9, 2024. An unexpected second ankle surgery has necessitated a period of recovery and physical therapy at his Oak Ridge residence. Despite this setback, McNally has committed to remain actively engaged in the session’s proceedings, adopting a remote participation model and maintaining regular communication with the Senate leadership and staff.

Leadership in Absence

In McNally’s physical absence, the legislative sessions will be presided over by Speaker Pro Tempore Ferrell Haile and Deputy Speakers Dawn White, Shane Reeves, and John Stevens. The Lieutenant Governor’s duties will be well catered for by these seasoned politicians, ensuring the smooth running of the Senate floor sessions.

Health and Politics

This is not the first time McNally’s health has been in the spotlight. Earlier in 2023, the Lieutenant Governor was hospitalized due to the installation of a pacemaker, in response to an irregular heartbeat. Despite these challenges, McNally’s dedication to his public office remains unwavering. Serving in the Tennessee Senate since 1987, and elected Senate Speaker and Lieutenant Governor in 2017, McNally’s current term is set to run until 2026.

Future Commitment

Even as he convalesces at home, McNally has expressed a firm intention to resume his duties in person as soon as his health permits. This illustrates his unwavering commitment to his role and the people of Tennessee, a quality that has defined his political career. His steadfastness in the face of adversity serves as a testament to his dedication and resilience, qualities that resonate with his constituents and fellow lawmakers alike.