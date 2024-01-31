Tennessee Institute Spotlighting Gaming Addiction Resources Amid Major Sporting Events

As the anticipation for major sporting events such as the Super Bowl and March Madness grows, the Tennessee Institute for Gambling Education and Research is stepping into the spotlight to raise awareness about the resources available for individuals grappling with gambling issues or who are at risk of falling into the throes of addiction. With an estimated 20 million Americans wrestling with these challenges, the institute is emphasizing the urgency of recognizing and addressing the potential damage that gambling can inflict - not just financially, but also on personal relationships and the achievement of long-term goals.

Tackling Problem Gambling

To combat the specter of problem gambling, the institute suggests setting specific goals, such as reducing the frequency of gambling or aiming to quit altogether, and sharing these objectives with a supportive individual. Identifying and eliminating triggers, such as specific environments or social circles, is also recommended.

The Lure of Gambling

James Whelan, Director of the Gambling Clinic, acknowledges the enjoyment and thrill that gambling activities deliver, making them difficult to forsake. Despite this, he emphasizes the necessity of reaching out for help when these activities transform from a pastime into a problem.

Providing Assistance

The institute extends its assistance through an online screening tool designed to help identify gambling problems. It also provides both Telehealth and in-person services to those in need, offering a beacon of hope to those ensnared in the clutches of gambling addiction.